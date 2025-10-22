Japan’s new prime minister pushes next-generation submarines

On Oct. 21, Japan’s first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, unveiled a defense plan to acquire next-generation submarines with advanced propulsion to counter China. Observers are watching whether she will discuss the submarines with U.S. President Donald Trump during his Oct. 27 visit, amid speculation the plan could lead to nuclear-powered vessels.On Oct. 20, Trump told Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House that the AUKUS security pact could check China and confirmed the U.S. is already transferring nuclear submarine technology to Australia. Analysts warn that if Trump backs Japan’s nuclear submarine plans, South Korea and Taiwan could follow, potentially sparking a “nuclear domino” in East Asia.On Oct. 20, Takaichi reached an agreement with the Japan Innovation Party, the second-largest opposition party, to form a coalition and outlined key policies across 12 areas, including politics, the economy, and defense. The new administration pledged to acquire submarines with vertical launch systems and next-generation propulsion, capable of long-range missile deployment and extended submerged operations.This is the first time Japan has officially included new submarines in its defense policy. Experts warn that if Japan pursues nuclear-powered submarines, countries in Northeast Asia and the European Union could enter a competitive race to develop similar vessels. The decision could also affect trilateral cooperation among Japan, the U.S., and South Korea.The Takaichi administration, emphasizing a “strong Japan,” plans to strengthen intelligence operations. Next year, the Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office and the Cabinet Intelligence Officer will be elevated to form a National Intelligence Agency and its chief. By the end of 2027, a Foreign Intelligence Agency, modeled on Britain’s MI6, will be established to conduct overseas intelligence operations.Takaichi won the lower house vote on the first ballot, receiving 237 of 465 votes, surpassing the 233 needed for a majority. She became Japan’s 104th prime minister and the first woman to hold the office without a runoff. The Japanese stock market reached record highs on Oct. 20 and 21. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Oct. 21 it will maintain close communication with the new Japanese government to sustain positive bilateral relations.