Blue Jays return to World Series against Dodgers

The 2025 MLB World Series is being called the “Ryu Hyun-jin Series” as the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers, Ryu’s former teams, meet for their first postseason matchup.Toronto reached its first World Series in 32 years with a 4-3 comeback win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series Tuesday at Rogers Centre. George Springer hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, turning a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead. With one out and runners on second and third, Springer pulled a 2-0 sinking fastball from reliever Eduardo Bazardo over the left-field wall. Batting leadoff as designated hitter, he also drew a first-inning walk and scored on a Dalton Varsho single, accounting for all of Toronto’s runs.Founded in 1977, the Blue Jays last reached the World Series in 1993. They won consecutive titles in 1992 and 1993 and are now pursuing their third championship. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named ALCS Most Valuable Player after hitting .385 with 10 hits, including three home runs, in 26 at-bats over seven games. He has dominated the postseason with a .442 average, six home runs, and a 1.440 OPS.Seattle, chasing its first World Series appearance since 1977, was eliminated after Springer’s game-changing homer. The Mariners led the series 3-2 but lost Games 6 and 7 to drop the pennant. They remain the only MLB team never to reach the World Series.The World Series begins Oct. 25, with Toronto facing defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-seven matchup. The Dodgers swept the Milwaukee Brewers, who had MLB’s best regular-season record (.599), in the NLCS to advance. Los Angeles, seeking consecutive titles, leads Toronto 19-11 in the all-time series and won two of three matchups this season.조영우기자 jero@donga.com