Over 3,000 Koreans fail to return from Cambodia annually

More than 3,000 South Koreans who travel to Cambodia each year fail to return, according to government data. Last year, 22 Koreans died under unexplained circumstances in the country, double the number three years earlier. Of the 64 suspects repatriated from Cambodia on Oct. 18, 58 now face arrest warrants.Data submitted by the Ministry of Justice to Rep. Park Chan-dae of the Democratic Party on Oct. 20 show that 100,820 South Koreans traveled to Cambodia last year, while 97,572 returned, leaving 3,248 unaccounted for. The gap was 3,209 in 2022 and 2,662 in 2021. Although the government estimates about 1,000 South Koreans in Cambodia are involved in criminal activity, the figures suggest many more have not returned.The number of South Koreans found dead in Cambodia has risen steadily. Data submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Rep. Kim Keon of the People Power Party show that deaths under unexplained circumstances increased from 11 in 2021 to 22 last year. As of September, 17 more cases were confirmed, bringing the six-year total to 82.On Oct. 18, South Korean prosecutors sought arrest warrants for 58 of the 64 suspects repatriated from Cambodia. Of the remaining six, police did not request warrants for four, citing limited involvement in criminal activity, while prosecutors rejected one for the same reason. One suspect was already in custody on a separate charge. All underwent preliminary drug tests, which were negative, and further analysis is ongoing.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has formed a 44-member task force to investigate cases involving the disappearance, abduction, or confinement of overseas Koreans. The team will also target illegal recruitment ads that promise high earnings, holding both the posters and operators accountable.Police have also assigned a separate team to investigate the Korean branch of Cambodia's Prince Group, which faces international sanctions for alleged involvement in online scams, including voice phishing. According to the Financial Supervisory Service, 91.2 billion won in Prince Group funds remain in accounts at local subsidiaries of KB Kookmin Bank and Jeonbuk Bank.