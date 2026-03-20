Late actor Val Kilmer returns via AI

Late Hollywood actor Val Kilmer is set to return to the screen through artificial intelligence technology, appearing in a new film despite his death last year.The Associated Press reported on March 18 local time that an AI-generated version of Kilmer will appear in the independent film As Deep as the Grave.Kilmer had originally committed to the project while he was alive, but worsening health prevented him from continuing, and he later died. Director Kurt Voelker subsequently obtained permission from Kilmer’s family to create a digital replica and complete the role. Kilmer’s daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, said her father had long embraced new technologies and believed in their potential to expand storytelling, which led the family to support the AI recreation.According to The Associated Press and other reports, As Deep as the Grave is based on the true story of an American archaeologist couple in the early 20th century. The digitally recreated Kilmer will portray Father Fintan, a Catholic priest.Kilmer’s voice had previously been recreated using AI for his cameo in the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick, after he lost his voice to throat cancer. Diagnosed in 2014, he battled the illness for years before dying in April last year at age 65.Kilmer rose to prominence with his role as naval fighter pilot Iceman in the 1986 film Top Gun. He later built a wide-ranging career with performances in films such as "The Doors" (1991), "Heat" (1995) and "Batman Forever" (1995).Min Kim kimmin@donga.com