US warns North Korea poses growing regional threat

The U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence said North Korea poses a “significant threat” to South Korea, the United States and Japan by integrating its strategic weapons programs, including missiles and nuclear warheads, with conventional forces, according to its Annual Threat Assessment released on March 18 local time.The report identified North Korea as one of five countries, alongside China, Russia, Iran and Pakistan, with intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities capable of striking the U.S. mainland. It said Pyongyang has successfully tested ICBMs that can reach the entire continental United States, and projected that China, Russia and North Korea are highly likely to continue advancing their missile and counterspace capabilities over the next five years.The assessment also said North Korea deployed more than 11,000 troops in 2024 to support Russia’s military operations in the Kursk region, while supplying artillery shells and ballistic missiles. It noted that North Korean forces have gained valuable combat experience and equipment through cooperation with Russia, adding that the long-term impact will depend on how effectively Pyongyang institutionalizes those lessons and consolidates the advantages gained.The report described North Korea’s cyber capabilities as highly “sophisticated and agile.” It estimated that the country stole about $2 billion through cyber activities, including cryptocurrency theft, over the past year, calling it a key funding source for regime stability and the development of strategic weapons.It also said North Korea’s foreign currency earnings have rebounded to their highest level since the imposition of stringent sanctions in 2018, driven by increased trade following the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue from arms sales to Russia and proceeds from illicit cyber operations.Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com