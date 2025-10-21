Trump’s trip raises hopes for sudden North Korea talks



As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to visit South Korea later this month, speculation is growing over a potential surprise summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. CNN reported that U.S. officials have held confidential talks on the possibility of a meeting during Trump’s visit.



Additional developments have fueled speculation. The United Nations Command has reportedly suspended special tours of the Joint Security Area at Panmunjom during Trump’s visit. Kevin Kim, who oversaw North Korea policy during Trump’s first term, is expected to be named acting U.S. ambassador to South Korea.



Trump’s unpredictable style has drawn attention to a possible impromptu North Korea meeting. In June 2019, while attending the G20 summit in Japan, Trump proposed a meeting with Kim and met him at Panmunjom 32 hours later. A similar scenario could occur if Trump makes a spontaneous proposal and Kim agrees.



Current signs suggest preparations are largely precautionary rather than confirming a meeting. Trump’s main focus during the visit is expected to be trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It remains uncertain whether Trump will prioritize a meeting with Kim. Likewise, Kim is unlikely to repeat an unproductive encounter from six years ago. Experts say even a staged diplomatic event requires mutual agreement, and the timing may be premature.



The South Korean government appears optimistic about a potential North Korea-U.S. summit. Trump’s reported interest stems from President Lee Jae-myung’s request for a meeting with Kim during an August summit in Washington. Unification Minister Jeong Dong-young suggested the summit could take place on the North Korean side of Panmunjom without President Lee attending, reflecting Seoul’s push to open dialogue with Pyongyang.



Analysts warn a surprise meeting could have major consequences, with Kim portraying it as a step toward North Korea’s nuclear recognition while South Korea, excluded from talks, risks being sidelined in future negotiations. Without careful planning, a spontaneous summit could pose greater risks than benefits.

