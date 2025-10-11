Hungarian author Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Prize

Hungarian novelist László Krasznahorkai, 71, said the world's state inspires his writing, calling it "bitter" and noting that dark times demand extraordinary effort. He added that this bitterness could inspire future generations of writers.Krasznahorkai described his initial reaction to winning the Nobel Prize as "more than a disaster," echoing Samuel Beckett's 1969 remark. He said he was proud to join the lineage of great writers and poets.Asked how he planned to celebrate, Krasznahorkai said the news had not fully sunk in and that he might have dinner with friends and wine or champagne. He thanked readers, saying enjoying books gives people strength to endure difficult times.Nobel win boosts Krasznahorkai’s popularity in South Korea. Following the announcement, his 1985 novel Satantango topped real-time bestseller lists at Kyobo Bookstore and Yes24. Other major works, including "The Melancholy of Resistance" (1989), "The World Goes On" (2013), and Baron Wenckheim’s "Homecoming" (2016), remained among the top sellers. According to Aladin, sales of his translated works in Korea jumped from about 40 copies per month before the award to roughly 1,800 copies afterward, a 45-fold increase.His most recent work, "Herscht 07769" (2021), not previously published in Korea, will be translated and released next year. The novel follows a protagonist consumed by melancholy who uncovers a scientific discovery that could threaten humanity.김태언 beborn@donga.com