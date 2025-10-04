Trump plans one-day visit to South Korea during APEC week

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a one-day visit to South Korea on Oct. 29, potentially shorter than originally expected. The week of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ summit begins on Oct. 27 in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, with the summit scheduled for Oct. 31 and the following day.Trump is expected to visit Japan on Oct. 27, hold a U.S.-Japan summit on Oct. 28, and arrive in South Korea in the morning of Oct. 29 before departing later that day. A government official said the visit has not been finalized and that consultations between the U.S. and South Korea are ongoing.During his brief visit, Trump is expected to participate in summit meetings with South Korea and China. His one-day schedule has fueled speculation that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit could be adjusted. Xi may arrive on Oct. 29 for a U.S.-China summit and stay in Gyeongju until the APEC closing day on Nov. 1. Last month, Trump posted on Truth Social that he and Xi had agreed to meet during the APEC summit in South Korea.Before visiting South Korea, Trump is expected to meet Japan’s new prime minister. Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party will elect a new leader on Oct. 4, who will officially take office following a parliamentary vote in mid-October. The Yomiuri Shimbun reported that Trump plans to meet with families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea during his visit.If the one-day visit is confirmed, Trump’s participation in the APEC summit could be limited. He also skipped the APEC summit in Papua New Guinea in 2018 during his first term. Some analysts suggest that the potential shortening of Trump’s visit may be linked to stalled South Korea-U.S. trade negotiations.The likelihood of a surprise North Korea–U.S. meeting during Trump’s visit appears low. On Sept. 21, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he could meet Trump if the United States abandoned denuclearization talks. Speculation had arisen that Trump’s South Korea visit might produce an unexpected encounter similar to their 2019 meeting at Panmunjom.Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com