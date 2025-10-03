U.S. Army Secretary highlights North Korea, China threats ahead

U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll said Oct. 1 that U.S. Forces Korea’s main mission is to counter threats from both North Korea and China. His remarks came as the Trump administration considers reshaping USFK into a multipurpose maneuver force in Northeast Asia, including a focus on China, prompting speculation about potential changes to its role and size.At a press conference at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Driscoll was asked whether USFK’s main focus is North Korea or China. He said both are fundamental threats. Acting Eighth Army Commander General William Taylor said the alliance must maintain a strong, modernized force under the mutual defense treaty to respond to any Indo-Pacific threat.The Army secretary leads the Department of the Army under the Pentagon and oversees policies on budget, personnel deployment, and operational support. Of the roughly 28,500 U.S. troops in Korea, about 20,000 are Army personnel, suggesting that any future adjustment in USFK’s size would likely affect the Army first.When asked about a recent Pentagon internal listing that showed USFK Commander Xavier Brunson as a three-star lieutenant general rather than a four-star, Driscoll did not respond directly, noting only that the Army headquarters staff had recently grown too large.Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com