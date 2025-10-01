Son makes MLS best 11 after four-game scoring streak

Son Heung-min of LA FC continued his scoring streak in Major League Soccer (MLS) by earning a spot in the Round 37 “Best 11” for the 2025 season. Since joining LA FC in August, this marks his fourth Round Best 11 selection.On September 30, MLS announced on its website the Round 37 “Team of the Matchday,” arranged in a 3-4-3 formation. The 33-year-old Korean player claimed one of the three forward spots, adding to his previous selections in Rounds 29, 30, and 35.MLS noted that Son’s performance against St. Louis City FC in Round 37 marked his eighth MLS game and highlighted his two goals that led LA FC to a 3-0 victory, continuing his strong debut season.On August 28, in an away match against St. Louis, Son scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season, helping LA FC extend its winning streak to four matches. His four consecutive games scoring in MLS also earned him Player of the Match honors. It was the first time in nearly four years that Son recorded goals in four straight league matches, the last being with Tottenham in the English Premier League against Crystal Palace on December 27, 2021. He currently has 11 attacking points this season, with eight goals and three assists.Since Son joined, LA FC has risen in form. As of September 30, the team stands fourth in the MLS Western Conference with a record of 15 wins, eight draws, and seven losses, totaling 53 points. They trail Western Conference leader San Diego FC by four points.김정훈기자 hun@donga.com