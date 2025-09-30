BTS Jimin and family enter Green Noble Club

BTS member Jimin and his family have all joined the “Green Noble Club,” a high-value donor network operated by the child welfare organization ChildFund Korea. This is the first time all three have become members.On Sept. 29, ChildFund Korea announced that Jimin, his father, and his sibling had joined the Green Noble Club. Launched in 2017, the club recognizes donors who give at least 100 million won or pledge that amount within five years.Jimin joined the club in 2021 after donating 100 million won to support youth preparing for independent living in Busan, families of children struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and housing improvements for children living in poor conditions. The following year, his father joined by supporting ChildFund’s “i-Leader” talent development program. This year, Jimin’s brother, Park Ji-hyun, joined the club after completing his military service.ChildFund Korea presented Jimin’s father with a plaque of appreciation from Chairman Hwang Young-ki and awarded Jimin a plaque from Choi Bul-am, chairman of the national sponsor association. Other Green Noble Club members include BTS member J-Hope and actor Song Il-guk.소설희 기자 facthee@donga.com