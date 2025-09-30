Daejeon data center fire raises concerns over battery safety



Concerns over battery safety have escalated after a fire at the Daejeon National Information Resources Service paralyzed about 40% of government operations. The blaze was traced to a lithium-ion battery installed for backup power during outages. These batteries are widely used in everyday life, from computer systems to electric vehicles and mobile phones. South Korea, long recognized as a global leader in battery manufacturing, now faces scrutiny for a safety lapse experts say reflects a developing-country-level oversight.



The fire reportedly began in the afternoon of Sept. 26 when a spark ignited a UPS lithium-ion battery being moved from the fifth-floor server room to the basement. The batteries, manufactured by LG Energy Solution and supplied in 2014, were more than 10 years old. LG CNS, responsible for sales and management, had recommended replacing the aging equipment last June. Thirteen workers involved in the relocation, mostly from a small local subcontractor and part-time staff, may have sparked the blaze through a minor mistake.



The server room’s narrow 60-centimeter gap between batteries and servers allowed the fire to quickly damage systems, while the confined space delayed firefighting efforts. A similar situation occurred during the 2022 Kakao Pangyo data center fire. Although the government created a prevention manual afterward, it remained advisory this year and will only become mandatory next year. The incident highlights an accident that could have been prevented with timely action.



Battery-related incidents have already emerged as a serious public safety concern. In the first half of this year alone, 296 incidents were reported. In June 2024, a fire at lithium battery manufacturer Arisell in Hwaseong killed 23 workers. In August 2025, a charging electric scooter battery exploded in a Seoul apartment in the Mapo district, killing a mother and child and injuring several residents.



If battery management is this lax in government-run IT systems, there is no guarantee other facilities are any safer. With similar batteries widely used across most data centers, authorities should seize this opportunity to inspect all related sites and strengthen safety awareness among operators and workers. The government and companies must also accelerate the development of warning systems and early fire suppression measures to prevent future battery fires.

