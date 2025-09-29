Bolta Corporation Simplifies Electronic Tax Invoice Issuance.

Mun-hyeok Lee, CEO of Bolta corporation / Source=IT dongA

Issuing an electronic tax invoice through the Bolta platform / Source=Bolta corporation

Issuing an electronic tax invoice through the Bolta platform / Source=Bolta corporation

Checking both bank transactions and invoices simultaneously on the Bolta platform / Source=Bolta corporation

Expense report creation and approval process on the Bolta platform / Source=Bolta corporation

Mun-hyeok Lee, CEO of Bolta corporation / Source=IT dongA

*This article was written with support from Seoul National University of Science and Technology.

Bolta corporation is a company that simplifies the cumbersome, complex process of issuing electronic tax invoices. Its platform allows not only individual business owners but also corporate members to view invoices directly, improving overall efficiency. The company has also expanded its service scope beyond electronic tax invoices to include issuing and verifying cash receipts.Mun-hyeok Lee, CEO of Bolta corporation, said, “I often hear people say that what they thought would never change—the process of issuing electronic tax invoices—has finally been transformed thanks to Bolta. For example, issuing an invoice through Hometax used to take about five minutes, requiring multiple steps and complex authentication. With Bolta, after a one-time authentication, users can issue invoices with minimal input and a single click. Our service complies with the National Tax Service’s certified electronic tax invoice standard.” He added, “In large companies, finance staff are often overwhelmed by constant inquiries. Imagine 20 sales team members all asking a single finance employee if their invoice has been issued. That staff member must check each case and respond individually. This repetitive work delays core financial operations and often leads to overtime. By using Bolta, finance teams can dramatically improve efficiency.”Lee continued, “Issuing an invoice is not the end; post-processing is equally important. A transaction is only complete once payment is confirmed. On the Bolta platform, users can not only issue invoices but also integrate with bank records to check receivables and payables at a glance. The system also simplifies complex expense reports and includes a scheduling feature for recurring invoices.”Lee explained that the motivation to start the company came from the inefficiencies he experienced while working at large corporations, public institutions, and startups.He said, “Invoice issuance tied to sales often arises suddenly. Errors in amounts or dates caused by miscommunication may require reissuance, leading to conflicts. Finance teams claim they received incorrect information, while sales teams insist they communicated accurately and demand immediate corrections. Meanwhile, customers become dissatisfied. With Bolta, contracts, estimates, and invoice data can be checked transparently anytime, anywhere, preventing disputes and enabling faster responses.”Bolta corporation operates under the mission: “Everything begins with the customer’s difficulties.” Not only the CEO but also developers and designers meet directly with client companies, incorporating feedback into the service.Lee shared an example: “At first, we minimized input fields to shorten issuance time and suggested skipping optional items like industry type. But after speaking with practitioners, we learned that even non-mandatory fields were customarily expected. We quickly adapted the system to auto-fill that information, improving usability. Without direct conversations, such a quick response would have been impossible. That’s why even our developers and designers attend client meetings.”He added, “Being selected for the Jungle ASAP program, hosted by Seoul National University of Science and Technology, was invaluable in enhancing our service. Through this program, we partnered with AWS and gained critical insights into market, pricing, and technical strategies essential for SaaS companies, along with learning from SaaS references. We also discovered AWS Marketplace, which now allows overseas companies to access our services without us traveling abroad.”Finally, Lee shared Bolta corporation’s vision. “This year, we achieved tenfold growth in our client base compared to last year. Expanding clients is important, but retention is just as crucial—our retention rate currently stands at about 98%. Adoption by large corporations is also accelerating, boosting our market presence. Our ultimate goal is to develop an AI-first service that takes on finance teams’ repetitive tasks while supporting strategic decision-making. In November, we will roll out a new feature for issuing and verifying cash receipts. We will continue listening closely to clients and reflecting their needs quickly to ease their challenges.”By Dong-jin Kim (kdj@itdonga.com)