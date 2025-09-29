South Korea seeks North-U.S. talks during UN Assembly

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, visiting the United States on Sept. 26, expressed hope that a North Korea-U.S. summit could take place soon to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula and welcomed a potential meeting between U.S. President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.During an interview at South Korea’s UN mission in New York, Cho highlighted that President Lee Jae-myung had asked Trump to act as a peacemaker. He added that while South Korea may not lead the talks, it expects Trump to take a proactive role in bringing North Korea back to the negotiating table.Cho cited the heightened global instability following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine to underline the need for renewed North Korea-U.S. dialogue. He stressed South Korea’s concern over potential military conflict on the peninsula and the importance of maintaining communication with North Korea, even through a hotline, to ease tensions.A senior South Korean government official in New York expressed expectations for renewed North Korea-U.S. dialogue. The official highlighted that the APEC summit in Gyeongju next month could create an opportunity and said officials were closely monitoring possible contact in New York, noting that any talks would be welcomed but are not guaranteed.The official reaffirmed the government’s long-standing position rejecting North Korea’s nuclear arsenal and South Korea’s independent nuclear armament, noting that future administrations should not pursue such a path.Meanwhile, North Korea has sent a high-level delegation led by Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son Kyong to the ongoing UN General Assembly high-level session in New York, marking the first such delegation in seven years since 2018. This has raised speculation that contact between North Korea and the United States could take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.Woo-Sun Lim imsun@donga.com