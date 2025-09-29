Lee orders action after fire shuts national network

President Lee Jae-myung on Sept. 28 ordered comprehensive measures after a fire at the National Information Resources Service caused an unprecedented shutdown of the national computer network. He ordered closer cooperation with the private sector to minimize disruptions in finance, parcel delivery and transportation.Lee also called for the swift restoration of services and the introduction of fundamental safeguards, such as a dual operating system.According to presidential spokesperson Kang Yoo-jung, Lee delivered the instructions at an emergency meeting that morning with key aides, including Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik and National Security Office Director Wi Sung-lac. He emphasized minimizing public inconvenience and directed officials to ensure that citizens unable to meet administrative obligations, such as tax payments, because of the fire do not face penalties.Lee also pointed to the inadequate response to a 2023 network outage under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, stressing that firm countermeasures are needed to prevent a recurrence.Prime Minister Kim Min-seok that morning presided over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the Government Complex Seoul. A day earlier, he apologized for the disruption, saying it could inconvenience daily life, including civil petitions and certificate issuance, and expressed regret to the public.윤다빈 기자 empty@donga.com