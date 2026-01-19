Trump links Greenland annexation to tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly signaled his intent to annex Greenland, a Danish territory, said on Jan. 17 that the United States will impose tariffs of 10 percent starting next month and 25 percent from June on eight European countries that recently sent troops to participate in defense exercises in Greenland. As Trump approaches the first anniversary of his return to office on Monday, he has renewed a sweeping tariff offensive against key allies, effectively ushering in the second year of his presidency. Analysts say the move has also pushed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, which has provided collective security for North America and Europe since its founding in 1949, toward its most serious crisis in decades.In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland had approached Greenland “for reasons unknown.” He said all goods exported to the United States by those countries would be subject to a 10 percent tariff starting Feb. 1, with the rate rising to 25 percent on June 1. The move was widely seen as both retaliation and a warning after the eight countries dispatched troops for the “Arctic Endurance” operation to help defend Greenland, even as Trump has continued to stress the need for U.S. annexation of the territory.Trump said that with the security of the United States and the world at stake, no one would be allowed to touch what he called “this sacred land,” arguing that strong measures, including tariffs, were necessary to bring what he described as “this dangerous situation” to a swift and decisive end. He added that the tariffs would remain in place until an agreement is reached for the United States to fully “purchase” Greenland.European countries responded with sharp criticism. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it was entirely wrong to impose tariffs on allies simply for pursuing collective security as NATO members. Germany’s governing alliance of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union raised the possibility of boycotting the World Cup scheduled to be held this year in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Large anti-Trump protests also took place in Copenhagen, the Danish capital, and in Nuuk, Greenland’s largest city.Bipartisan concern also emerged within the United States. Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican, said the tariffs were bad for the United States, U.S. companies and U.S. allies alike, adding that they would benefit only hostile powers such as China and Russia that seek to divide NATO. Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat, issued a statement expressing support for the people of Greenland. The Washington Post said the United States was threatening to seize allied territory against the will of its people, warning that the move could trigger the most serious trans-Atlantic conflict in decades and cause a fundamental rupture within the NATO defense alliance.Woo-Sun Lim imsun@donga.com