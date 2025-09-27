Korean-U.S. ship equipment agreement delayed amid tensions

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) to streamline the delivery of shipbuilding equipment between South Korea and the United States was abruptly postponed on Sept. 26 at the request of the U.S. side. Analysts have raised concerns that the delay could be an indirect pressure tactic by the United States, as the two countries continue to struggle over the $350 billion U.S. investment fund, the most contentious issue in the South Korea-U.S. trade agreement.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the MOU on “Standards and Conformity Assessment in the Shipbuilding Sector” was scheduled to be signed in Seoul on the morning of Sept. 26 by the ministry’s National Institute of Technology and Standards, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), and the Korea Offshore & Shipbuilding Association. However, the U.S. side reportedly requested a postponement, citing the need for “further discussion on additional matters.”If the agreement had been finalized, ABS would have simplified domestic testing requirements for South Korean shipbuilding equipment, making it easier for the equipment to gain U.S. ship certification.The South Korean ministry emphasized that the delay will not affect the MASGA (Make American Shipbuilding Great Again) project. A ministry official said, “The postponement is intended to refine the document’s contents,” adding, "The scope of future cooperation could become more detailed." Another official noted, “MASGA is actually aligned with U.S. interests, and we are expressing active support for the project.”세종=김수현기자 newsoo@donga.com