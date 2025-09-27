Democratic Party passes government overhaul despite fierce opposition

On Sept. 26, the Democratic Party passed the first amendment to the Government Organization Act under President Lee Jae-myung. The measure abolishes the Prosecutors’ Office for the first time in 78 years and splits the Ministry of Economy and Finance into the Ministry of Finance and Economy and the Ministry of Planning and Budget for the first time in 17 years. The amendment’s passage, 114 days after Lee’s June 4 inauguration, established the framework for the new administration’s governance. The People Power Party denounced the move, calling it “a destructive law that undermines the nation’s future and the livelihood economy.”The Democratic Party pushed the amendment through the plenary session after ending the People Power Party’s filibuster within 24 hours. The People Power Party boycotted the vote. Once the amendment is promulgated at the Cabinet meeting on Sept. 30, it will take effect on Oct. 1. Under the changes, the Ministry of Environment will be expanded into the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, overseeing power supply and domestic nuclear plant operations. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy will be reduced to the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The Korea Communications Commission will be dissolved and replaced by the Broadcasting, Media and Communications Commission, and the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family will be renamed the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Affairs.The Ministry of Economy and Finance will be divided into the Ministry of Finance and Economy and the Ministry of Planning and Budget on Jan. 2, 2026, to align with the timetable for handling next year’s budget. The abolition of the Prosecutors’ Office and the creation of the Office of Prosecution and the Serious Crimes Investigation Office will take effect one year after promulgation. During this period, the second round of prosecutorial reform is expected, including debate over whether to grant supplementary investigative powers to the Office of Prosecution.Immediately after passing the reorganization law, the Democratic Party introduced a bill to establish the Broadcasting, Media and Communications Commission. After another 24-hour filibuster by the People Power Party was forcibly ended, the bill is scheduled for approval on Sept. 27.Dong-Joo Cho djc@donga.com