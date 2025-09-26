Son Heung-min shares memorable Europa League memory

Son Heung-min (33), nicknamed “Super Son,” has chosen his celebration after winning the UEFA Europa League with Tottenham Hotspur as his favorite football photo.Now playing for Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer (MLS), Son appeared on Hana Bank’s YouTube channel on Sept. 23 to recall the 2024–2025 Europa League final against Manchester United in May. “When we were leading 1-0, I asked the referee how much time was left. He told me, 'Just take this goal kick and the game will be over,'" Son said. "At that moment, my hair stood on end and I got goosebumps from the back of my neck to my toes.”Tottenham held on to a 1-0 victory thanks to Brennan Johnson’s (24) goal in the 42nd minute of the first half. The win marked Son’s first major trophy in 10 years with Tottenham and 15 years since his professional debut, finally shedding the “winless” label.“Since joining Tottenham in 2015, many players have left to pursue their own success, but I always wanted to win with this team,” Son said. “I’ve dreamed of being the best footballer in the world, even for just one day.”Addressing fans, he vowed, “Saying thank you never feels enough. I will continue to give my all so as not to disappoint you.”한종호기자 hjh@donga.com