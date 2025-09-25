Former first lady faces trial over bribery allegations

Former First Lady Kim Keon Hee appeared in court on Sept. 24 as a criminal defendant, the first South Korean first lady ever to do so. She followed President Yoon Suk Yeol, who became the fifth former president to stand trial, by also taking her seat in the dock. It is the first time in the nation’s constitutional history that both a president and a first lady have faced trial at the same time.The Seoul Central District Court’s 27th Criminal Division, presided over by Judge Woo In-sung, held Kim’s first hearing in the afternoon. Wearing glasses and a mask to cover her face, she appeared in a black suit with an inmate number tag reading “4398” on her chest instead of prison attire. Because photography in the courtroom was allowed before the session began, images of Kim seated in the dock were released for the first time since her detention.At the hearing, Special Prosecutor Kim Hyung-geun spent about five minutes outlining the charges, saying Kim accepted valuables worth about 83 million won (about $61,000) from the Unification Church under the pretext of lobbying on matters tied to the president’s official duties. On Aug. 29, Special Prosecutor Min Joong-gi indicted her on charges of conspiring with Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman known as Geonjin Beopsa, to receive a diamond necklace, a Chanel bag and other items from Unification Church associates in exchange for favors on pending issues.Kim’s defense team denied all the allegations, stating, “She had no knowledge of the lobbying requests allegedly conveyed by the Unification Church, did not grant any favors, and never received items such as a Chanel bag.” Kim did not make a personal statement during the 40-minute hearing.To arrange witness testimony, the court scheduled a preparatory session for Sept. 26, which Kim is not required to attend. The full trial will then proceed twice a week beginning Oct. 15, with evidence review expected to conclude by the end of December.송혜미 기자 1am@donga.com