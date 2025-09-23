The Opaque Model Recruitment Market, SPOTLITE GLOBAL Will Change It

Hannah Choi, CEO of SPOTLITE GLOBAL (left), and Benjamin Hori, Co-founder (right) / Source=IT Donga

* This article was written with support from Seoul National University of Science and Technology.

“In the model recruitment process, the most opaque part is pricing. Sometimes, the amount a client pays and what a model actually receives differ by more than threefold. Just as Airbnb connects travelers with hosts, we thought it would be more reasonable for everyone if we created a platform connecting agencies and models. That was the beginning of SPOTLITE GLOBAL.”SPOTLITE GLOBAL digitizes the model recruitment process in the fashion and beauty industries, improving both efficiency and transparency in transactions. Hannah Choi, CEO of SPOTLITE GLOBAL, first entered the startup world in 2017 through Kitchen Valley, founded by Travis Kalanick, the founder of Uber. She later worked at Hyperconnect, overseeing planning and marketing for the Indian market, where she gained experience in performance marketing based on revenue metrics and product planning. She also worked at MYSC (MY Social Company), supporting, investing in, and discovering startups. With no prior experience in the fashion or modeling industry, she shared how she came to take on the challenge of transforming the global modeling industry.Hannah Choi explained two reasons why she founded SPOTLITE GLOBAL. “From 2020 to 2022, I worked at MYSC, supporting and investing in startups. I had always been interested in how society could change, and I came to believe that creating change through new businesses would be more effective than through policy,” she said.She continued, “Meanwhile, my husband, who worked for more than 10 years at top global management agencies including IMG Models, shared with me the structural problems of the modeling industry. He had worked in cities across the U.S., Europe, Korea, China, and Thailand, yet in every country the recruitment and contract processes were opaque and inefficient. Realizing this problem would likely persist if left unresolved, I decided to turn it into a business opportunity.”The SPOTLITE GLOBAL platform is simple yet systematic. Users can search for models by estimate, height, appearance, ethnicity, and more. They can then request detailed contract terms and quotes to understand expected costs. After that, clients and models communicate directly to proceed with recruitment, while the platform manages the entire process—from drafting standard contracts to handling payments and settlements. The platform also offers a dedicated chat app for recruitment and is developing a natural language search function to help users find suitable models. Beyond structure and legal safeguards, the most critical element is pricing transparency.Choi explained, “In the U.S., agency commissions are fixed at 20%, but in other countries, including Korea, rates vary. By creating a platform that discloses prices from the outset, both parties can transact fairly. Also, even if a model fails to show up for a shoot or deliverables are used beyond the contract period, there is no need for concern thanks to the standard contract.”With clear advantages for both clients and models, more than 3,000 models have already registered with SPOTLITE GLOBAL. The platform now has over 10,000 users, and 2,800 companies have completed client verification. Choi added, “Most of our clients are fashion and beauty brands, including Sulwhasoo, TirTir, Biodance, COSRX, and Banila Co. Last year, we launched in Thailand, making it possible to recruit local Thai models. Next year, we will expand into the U.S., where North American agencies are already joining the platform.”In Korea, SPOTLITE GLOBAL has no domestic competitors in model recruitment platforms. Abroad, competitors include Newbook, Casting Networks, and Swipecast. Choi emphasized, “Overseas services typically do not reflect the structure of exclusive contracts that model management agencies have with individual models. Because agencies cannot join to manage their affiliated models, there is a risk of off-contract deals or legal disputes. In contrast, SPOTLITE GLOBAL values collaboration with management firms, and more than 40 agencies, including Want Management, are participating.”The platform also supports freelance and individual models. Choi added, “If a model can present a portfolio with more than 10 commercial shoots, they can be approved to join. Size, ethnicity, or age does not matter, but being an adult and able to prove experience is important.”From the start, SPOTLITE GLOBAL aimed to be a global model service and has been building its platform on AWS Cloud since January 2024. The company employs three full-stack developers and adopted AWS services to implement natural language-based model search. AWS also provides startup support and helps secure global sales channels.Choi said, “AWS supports not only our service but our growth overall. In May, AWS headquarters arranged a delegation trip to San Francisco, which clarified our strategies for U.S. expansion and platform business model development. Currently, most models only receive appearance fees for shoots, yet their images are indiscriminately used for AI training. With our service, we aim to digitize real models into assets and build a business model that recognizes their value.” She added, “While there, we engaged in extensive networking, attended AI-related lectures, and secured investment from the U.S. venture capital firm Rabbit Ventures.”She further explained that they are also receiving support through AWS’s global collaboration program, AWS Jungle. “We are building a search foundation with SageMaker (a machine learning service). During this process, AWS solution architects visited us for consulting, and we are conducting R&D with financial support. In addition, our supervising partner, Seoul National University of Science and Technology, provides seamless administrative support for fund execution, offers promotional opportunities for companies considering U.S. expansion, and connects us with investors,” Choi said.The next goal for SPOTLITE GLOBAL is the global market. Choi said, “Although we already entered the Thai market, the costs were higher than expected. We are now preparing more thoroughly to launch in the U.S. in the first quarter of next year. Model recruitment is still an area where digitalization is slow, so we are considering how best to communicate value to clients and earn their trust. Until then, our goal is to more than double monthly transaction volume and secure over 20 U.S. partner firms.”She continued, “After attracting seed funding in February last year, we also secured bridge funding. In the second quarter of next year, we plan to raise investment in the U.S. The philosophy of SPOTLITE GLOBAL is ‘Protecting Human Creativity.’ While governments are only now beginning to protect biometric data, many models’ photos and videos are already being used without consent for AI training. We aim to go beyond being just a model platform, pushing for transparency across the entire modeling industry and safeguarding the industry itself.”By Si-hyeon Nam (sh@itdonga.com)