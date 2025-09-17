'The Killer’s Report' explores fear and empathy



Released on Sept. 5, The Killer’s Report follows a journalist who lands an exclusive interview with a serial killer claiming responsibility for 11 murders. Even for an experienced reporter, there must be a compelling reason to meet a serial killer alone. Sun-joo (played by Jo Yeo-jung) says, “I’m not going for a scoop. I’m going to save someone.” The killer tells her that someone will die that night but promises that if she completes the interview, he can spare the person’s life.



While Sun-joo frames her mission as saving a life, she also needs the exclusive for her own survival. She previously investigated a major corporation’s corruption through a whistleblower, but a crucial ledger was stolen, and the whistleblower was murdered. The newspaper’s audit team accused her of accepting a bribe and handing over the ledger, triggering an internal investigation. Cornered, Sun-joo sees this interview as an opportunity to restore her professional standing.



Sun-joo’s justification for saving a life is constantly tested by the threat that she herself could become a victim. Her empathy shifts depending on who might be harmed. When the potential victim is someone else, she remains composed, but the fear that it could be her makes her want to flee, and imagining her daughter in danger evokes urgent desperation. Ultimately, experiencing the moment when she herself is at risk allows her to truly understand the pain of others.



Daily news reports carry the cries of many victims, yet we rarely feel genuine empathy for those to whom we have no direct connection. Unless we confront the reality that it could happen to us, authentic empathy remains elusive. In today’s digital news environment, where scoops often take precedence over human compassion, this remains an unfortunate truth.

