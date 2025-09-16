Hyundai Capital withdraws from Yeosu Cup men’s tournament

“It feels like we are constantly being forced to sacrifice,” a Hyundai Capital official said on the 15th. “We have decided not to participate further in the men’s division of the 2025 Yeosu NH Nonghyup Cup professional volleyball tournament.” The official explained that Hyundai Capital had already given up hosting the V-League men’s season opener at the request of the Korea Volleyball Federation, and being asked to continue competing in the cup tournament was an unreasonable demand.The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) informed national federations that they could not schedule league matches for three weeks during and after the men’s World Championship, which runs from the 12th to the 28th. This prompted KOVO to push back the V-League men’s season opener from next month’s 18th to the 20th. As a result, defending champion Hyundai Capital lost the opportunity to hold the season-opening match at home.KOVO also tried to persuade FIVB by arguing that the cup tournament is an event, not a league competition, but it ultimately received only conditional approval. FIVB stipulated that while the tournament could proceed, foreign players and those listed on the 25-player preliminary roster for the World Championship were not allowed to participate.Consequently, Hyundai Capital will be without foreign outside hitter Leo (35, Cuba), Asian quota opposite spiker Bayarsaikhan (27, Mongolia), starting setter Hwang Seung-bin (33), starting middle blocker Jung Tae-jun (25), and libero Lim Sung-ha (25) for the tournament.A Hyundai Capital official said, “We currently have only eight players available to play. We have no libero or opposite spiker. Players from other positions must fill those spots, which inevitably increases the risk of injury.”KOVO announced, “Remaining matches for Hyundai Capital in this tournament will be counted as forfeits according to FIVB regulations. However, the opening match on the 13th, in which Hyundai Capital lost 1-3 to OK Savings Bank, will remain on the official record.” The federation added that the rest of the schedule would proceed without change.As a result, the men’s division of the tournament, originally set to feature eight teams including the invited Thai team Nakhon Ratchasima, will now have only six teams. Nakhon Ratchasima will hold only closed practice matches and return home, following FIVB guidance that foreign teams cannot participate in this tournament. A KOVO official apologized for the disrupted cup tournament, saying, “We repeatedly offer our apologies for the inconvenience.”Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com