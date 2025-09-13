Hyundai Motor CEO: U.S. battery plant could face delay

More than 300 South Koreans who were detained at the Hyundai Motor-LG Energy Solution joint battery plant in Georgia, known as HL-GA, have safely returned home, but resuming construction of the facility is still some way off. With visa issues and the need to secure replacement workers piling up, Hyundai Motor President Jose Muñoz said on Sept. 11, local time, that the project would be delayed.The plant was originally scheduled for completion in the first half of next year, with plans to produce 30 gigawatt-hours of batteries annually, enough to power 300,000 electric vehicles. However, construction has effectively been suspended due to the recent detentions. To prevent a recurrence, the company believes a short-term business (B-1) visa must be formally obtained, but the visa process alone is expected to take at least three months. Finding workers to replace those who were detained is another challenge.As a result, a delay in the plant’s completion and operation appears unavoidable. Speaking at an Automotive News event in Detroit on Sept. 11, Muñoz said, “Because of this incident, there will be a delay of at least two or three months.”Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Eui-sun also said at the same event, “We want the South Korean and U.S. governments to work together to create a better visa system.”이동훈 dhlee@donga.com