Sherpas: Helping Companies Manage and Digitize Tangible and Intangible Assets.

Ji-hoon Lee, CEO of Sherpas. Sherpas provides the IT operations and asset management service SMPLY / Source=IT dongA

Actual asset management interface using SMPLY / source=Sherpas

Security is a top priority given the sensitive corporate data involved. / source=Sherpas

Sherpas also promotes the service through “Management Support Conference Room A,” a networking group for corporate management support staff. / source Sherpas

Sherpas’ core clients are companies with over 100 employees, with larger enterprises also preparing to adopt SMPLY. / source=Sherpas

Ji-hoon Lee, CEO of Sherpas, expressed his goal of reaching 500 clients within this year. / Source=IT dongA

* This article was written with support from Seoul National University of Science and Technology.

"Sherpas operates with the philosophy of creating a clear difference in growth between client and non-client companies. When asset management is neglected, data becomes scattered, making it difficult to identify wasted assets. Sherpas’ solution identifies tangible assets and the services or software being used, manages them centrally, and further helps with cost efficiency and optimization of asset operations."Sherpas provides SMPLY, a SaaS-based device management and optimization service. While similar in concept to ERP systems that handle company-wide spending, expenses, and HR management, SMPLY is closer to an enterprise-wide asset management service. It enables digital management of employees’ AI subscription services, software, and computer assets.After majoring in marketing at Pennsylvania State University (PSU), Ji-hoon Lee, CEO of Sherpas, began his career in global HR and management support at Cheil Worldwide. To realize his dream of founding a company, he gained experience across customer management, customer relationship platforms, and a comprehensive legal platform, eventually venturing into startups. Sherpas was founded in June 2023 together with Woong-ki Jung (CPO) and Sang-hyun Kim (CTO). We spoke with Ji-hoon Lee about his motivation for starting the company, its business scope, and plans to expand globally through collaborations with major enterprises.Ji-hoon Lee strategically planned the founding of Sherpas. While preparing for the startup, he saw strong potential in the B2B market and focused on the rapid spread of SaaS across corporate environments. “We designed the business around what concerns companies face,” he explained. “Merely promoting good SaaS solutions lacked viability. But if we provided a service that clearly quantified a company’s tangible and intangible assets and financial data, and showed how to reduce waste, it would resonate. That is how SMPLY was conceived.”During this process, he partnered with Woong-ki Jung, a former project manager at Sendbird, and Sang-hyun Kim, who worked as a developer at Samsung Electronics and later led the backend engineering team at startup Green Labs. “We began preparing early in 2023, and by June, the three of us had established Sherpas. Within a month we secured seed investment from KB Investment, and by the second month we were selected for the Ministry of SMEs and Startups’ TIPS program in the general R&D category,” Lee said.Introducing SMPLY in detail, Lee explained: “ERP is about overall resource management, focusing heavily on accounting, finance, and inventory. SMPLY covers IT-related tangible and intangible assets, software usage, and subscription management not typically included in ERP. Tasks requiring ten people can be done by two or three, and many enterprises with over 1,000 employees already use it.”He continued: “Many client companies still manage data manually in Excel. SMPLY automatically imports datasets such as joint certificates, account links, financial information from card companies, and HR and accounting data. Within the platform, companies can see where costs are incurred, identify unused assets for resale, and even track subscription services still being used by former employees.”“Because we handle sensitive company data, we secure operations through AWS Cloud. All data is encrypted, and we prioritize this above all else. Around 80% of our workforce are developers, and we continue to invest heavily in security and infrastructure. We design infrastructure for processing, storing, and loading data, and we undergo regular security audits by the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA),” Lee emphasized.Implementation of SMPLY can be completed in as little as a week. “We meet directly with client companies to introduce the service. We run a one-week pilot using data that can be quickly set up, during which solution costs are also reviewed. After about two weeks, usage is confirmed and contracts are signed. Tangible assets can be entered directly, or our team can visit to conduct due diligence and build the data on-site,” Lee explained.He added: “Once introduced, services like this are typically used for three to five years. With many alternatives available, clients often compare multiple solutions. SMPLY has built its expertise with data from over 20,000 SaaS usage patterns, more than 50,000 tangible asset records, and over KRW 70 billion in software purchase and usage data. This enables us to optimize functionality, earning high client ratings for performance, UI/UX, and data utilization.”Adoption cases largely come from startups entering the stage where asset management becomes essential. Clients include Catchtable, PayHere, Yeogi.com, Codeit, and TeamSparta, with some reporting savings of over KRW 50 million. SMPLY is also used for pre-inspections ahead of security certification, corporate due diligence, and audits. Its ability to address uniquely Korean management systems such as public certificates ensures strong demand from domestic companies.“Due to the nature of SaaS, our relationship with AWS is deep,” said Lee. “Previously, we received multifaceted support through the Amazon SaaS Accelerator Program (ASAP) in operating enterprise SaaS and managing infrastructure. This year, we were recommended for AWS Global Corporate Collaboration, which has supported us in R&D, service enhancement, and overseas expansion. We are planning to enter Japan early next year, and AWS’s strong presence in Japan is providing significant help.”He continued: “AWS provides close support for startups. We’ve also received assistance in meeting customers, introductions to partner companies, and even in securing our ongoing pre-A investment round. Consulting usually centers on how best to utilize AWS Cloud and how to integrate AWS Bedrock, their generative AI service.”Meanwhile, Seoul National University of Science and Technology,(SeoulTech) which manages AWS’s global corporate collaboration program, has also provided strong support. “The university offers tailored assistance to each company, which is invaluable. For example, they recommended we apply for AWS’s overseas market research and validation program, which led to meetings with Marc H. Meyer, Professor of Business Administration at Northeastern University, to discuss U.S. expansion. They also continue to support us with administrative procedures and documentation,” Lee said.In my view, Sherpas embodies the startup playbook. From the early stages, it identified a clear business opportunity, quickly gained recognition from the market and support organizations, and focused not on rapid scale but on long-term potential. Many startups celebrate prematurely, but Lee has saved the champagne for when the time is right. That potential is set to emerge in the coming year.Finally, Lee concluded: “This year, we secured many meaningful adoption cases in Korea, and our priority now is successfully closing our pre-A round. We currently serve over 300 clients and plan to reach 500 by year’s end. Next year, we will expand into Japan and introduce AI-based service management. We believe scale-up is possible even with a small team. Up until now, I’ve handled sales personally, but it was thanks to teammates who believed in the service that Sherpas has come this far. We will continue to grow as the central hub for asset management for startups.”By Si-hyun Nam, IT Donga (sh@itdonga.com)