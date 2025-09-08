Eoding: Driving Digital Transformation for Small Travel Agencies with ERP.

Young-Jun Kim, CEO of Eoding. The company name means “Where + ing.” / Source=IT dongA

Kim introduces Eoding’s services via the company’s website. / Source=IT dongA

Actual Eoding service interface. Even small agencies can digitize operations through data integration. / Source Eoding

A travel agency website built using Eoding’s solutions. / Source=Cebu Joa

Beyond digitalizing travel services, Eoding also provides data-driven service analysis. / Source=Eoding



* This article was written with support from Seoul National University of Science and Technology.

“Many people think the travel industry is all about service, but in essence, it’s a distribution business. It distributes intangible assets—memories and experiences. Unlike conventional distribution where goods are exchanged in clearly defined processes, the travel industry operates on trust between agencies and local partners, making digitalization difficult. Eoding builds ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems based on travel agency data, enabling agencies to manage travel services like tangible products.”Young-Jun Kim, CEO of Eoding, began his career in server and web development at the age of 21. He built five years of development experience at AhnLab through an alternative military service program. Later, while preparing to join a foreign bank after a stint in insurance sales, he decided instead to pursue his dream of using smartphones and his technical expertise to change the world—leading him to entrepreneurship.Kim chose the travel industry as his focus. Because the industry relies heavily on trust, digital adoption had been slow, but he saw potential in enabling agencies to manage trust-based transactions digitally. From 2016, he served for two years as CTO at the travel agency Tourbell, and in 2018, he founded Eoding, convinced that introducing SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) could solve long-standing inefficiencies in the sector.Eoding provides ERP-based solutions that help travel agencies manage services online. “We create optimized websites and content management systems for each agency, then connect their ERP systems with B2C sales channels such as Naver and Kakao. Simply put, we are like the Café24 of the travel industry,” Kim explained. “Our core clients are small and mid-sized travel agencies. The top 10 agencies in Korea have their own digital transformation systems, but those below them find it difficult to build such systems. We help them make the digital shift with our solutions.”According to Kim, many agencies still manage customer data using Excel. “They record personal information and passport numbers in spreadsheets, then send them to local partners for hotel reservations. This poses significant security risks. With Eoding, local partners can directly access the system, where personal information, data management, settlement reports, and profitability are all managed online. Our goal is to give small agencies systems on par with large corporations.”Unlike large agencies that rely on system integration (SI) projects for custom development, Eoding offers SaaS-based services via web and mobile. “Custom-built systems can be tailored to a company’s needs, but they are expensive and time-consuming. SaaS allows lightweight adoption, which is why demand is strong in Southeast Asia, where IT infrastructure is limited,” Kim said.Eoding is preparing expansion into Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia, and has already built a system integrated with the online tourism platform of Vietnam’s Vingroup, enabling voucher-based transactions. “With our system, when an airline seat is booked in real time, the information is instantly shared with local partners. In Southeast Asia, travel fairs still rely on cash transactions. Eoding digitizes the process, making it clearer and easier to manage. Regional tourism associations are also paying close attention to this.”Kim recalled, “Eoding wasn’t initially built for travel agencies. It started as an OTA platform helping foreigners in Korea easily manage flight tickets. With this, we were selected for the TIPS program (Tech Incubator Program for Startup Korea) by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. But after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 devastated the airline industry, we pivoted. As air travel collapsed, domestic demand for hotels and tours grew. So we shifted focus to helping agencies with digital transformation.”Now, not only small but also mid-sized agencies are adopting the service. “We’re also researching AI-based tools to provide customized services for corporate clients,” Kim added.To deliver enterprise-grade service, data management, and security, Eoding uses Amazon Web Services (AWS). “From the beginning, we built on AWS. We receive ongoing consulting to expand our services and secure overseas partners. Being SaaS-based and targeting overseas expansion made AWS the natural choice,” Kim explained.He continued, “AWS invited us to join its Jungle Program, where we receive R&D funds, service vouchers, server configuration guidance, and solution consulting. They also support us with demo days and networking opportunities with global partners. AWS Cloud not only enhances cost competitiveness but also provides insights into pricing models, routes, and competitive conditions.”Eoding has also benefited from the support of the Seoul National University of Science and Technology (SeoulTech) Startup Support Foundation. “They go beyond administrative oversight. They arrange networking events, demo days, and propose industry-academic cooperation opportunities. They even review business expenses and provide practical feedback,” Kim said.Kim’s next goal is scaling up. “Our profitability is improving quarter by quarter, but factors such as rising oil prices and currency fluctuations continue to affect the travel industry. By the fourth quarter, we plan to raise Series B funding to bridge the gap. We’re running a PoC with a Japanese travel platform that recently went public, and we’ll enhance our business model, strengthen R&D, and improve profitability. By next April, our service will be fully launched and monetized,” he said.Finally, Kim emphasized his ambition to transform the market as both a travel and technology company. “Half of our employees come from development backgrounds—developers, planners, and designers. Others are from advertising, service training, and travel agencies. Eoding’s identity is that of a travel technology company. As long as someone shares the passion to build travel services with technology, they can join us. We will continue to drive the industry’s digital transformation with passion and responsibility.”By Si-hyun Nam (sh@itdonga.com)