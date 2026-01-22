Preserving heritage while keeping culture accessible



Major tourist attractions in France, including the Louvre Museum (a favorite among South Korean visitors), have increased admission fees for non-European visitors this year. At the Louvre, ticket prices rose 45 percent, from 22 euros to 33 euros. Japan is also moving to introduce a dual pricing system that would charge higher fees to foreign visitors at national museums and art galleries.



The issue has attracted attention in South Korea because these destinations are so familiar, but raising admission fees for tourists is part of a broader global trend. As of Jan. 1, the United States increased entrance fees for foreign visitors to its national parks. An annual pass that previously cost $80 now costs $250 for foreigners, more than tripling the price.



Charging higher fees to foreign visitors through a dual pricing system is already in place in countries including India, Singapore and Italy. While some critics describe the policy as exploiting tourists, its main goals are to secure funding for tourism infrastructure, strengthen public finances and, above all, improve convenience for local residents. As U.S.-led nationalism gains momentum and overtourism worsens, more countries are adopting similar policies.



This trend raises questions about how South Korea sets admission fees for its cultural heritage sites. Entry to the four major royal palaces, including Gyeongbokgung and Changdeokgung, has remained 3,000 won for both Koreans and foreign visitors since around 2005. Debate over whether the fee is appropriate has continued for years. The price is far lower than admission to the Palace of Versailles in France, at 32 euros, or the Colosseum in Italy, at 28 euros, and even below China’s Forbidden City, which charges 60 yuan, or about 12,000 won. Jongmyo Shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage site, charges just 1,000 won.



National museums and art galleries in South Korea remain free of charge. Since 2008, the government has operated state-run cultural institutions, including national museums and galleries, without requiring admission fees. Introduced as part of efforts to expand cultural welfare, the policy has helped increase public access to culture. However, as seen at the National Museum of Korea, which recently surpassed 6 million annual visitors, rising maintenance and operational costs have prompted calls to reconsider the current pricing system.



Recently, the Korea Heritage Service and the National Museum of Korea began discussions on adjusting fees for palaces and royal tombs and on introducing paid admission. Setting ticket prices for cultural heritage sites and museums requires balancing preservation with public access. Fees that are too low make it difficult to fund restoration and maintenance and may lower visitors’ expectations of exhibitions. At the same time, sudden or sharp increases could reduce cultural access for marginalized groups or local residents.



In this context, dual pricing systems used in other countries could offer a practical compromise for South Korea. Such an approach could secure funding for managing cultural heritage while enhancing benefits for citizens and local communities. It could also help reduce policy blind spots and ease public resistance that might result from steep, across-the-board fee hikes.



K-culture has already proven its global competitiveness. The challenge now is to ensure that South Korea’s cultural heritage is recognized at its proper value while minimizing any damage to its public character. All options, including a dual pricing system, should remain open for careful consideration.

