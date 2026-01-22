Trump comments stoke anger, anxiety in Greenland

Hostility toward U.S. President Donald Trump among Greenland residents has reached a peak. Across cities, Greenland flags known as Erfalasorput, along with placards and banners bearing anti-Trump messages, are on prominent display. The flags are visible not only at public institutions, restaurants and private homes, but also on street trash bins and even atop cranes at construction sites.Many Greenland residents the reporter met in Nuuk expressed strong opposition to Trump’s remarks, particularly his stated desire to annex Greenland and his suggestion that the United States could consider purchasing the territory or even resorting to military options.Miriem, a nurse, said Trump appeared to believe he could invade another country, adding that he seemed to be living not in the 21st century but in the 1970s or 1980s. She said that just as the United States cannot return to the past, Greenlanders want to continue living the way they do today.● 'This is not something Trump can decide on his own'Trump recently said that if Greenland were annexed, each resident would receive $100,000. The remark prompted sharp backlash from locals, many of whom said it revealed a fundamental misunderstanding of Greenland’s reality.Keterin, who described herself as an indigenous resident whose family has lived in Greenland for generations, rejected the idea outright. “No, thanks. We are already wealthy enough and have abundant resources,” she said. She added that as resource development continues, Greenlanders expect to grow even more prosperous. Keterin said that just as every people and every nation has its own history and culture, Greenland does as well, and that no one has the right to arbitrarily claim its land or identity.One of the slogans most frequently chanted by anti-Trump protesters in Greenland is “Greenland is not for sale.” The phrase is widely seen as a direct rebuttal to Trump’s apparent belief that financial incentives can settle the issue.A local outdoor brand has capitalized on the sentiment by releasing hooded sweatshirts emblazoned with the slogan “Greenland is not for sale,” and the items have quickly gained popularity. A clerk at an outdoor goods store in central Nuuk said sales began in earnest after Trump returned to office last year and announced plans to annex Greenland. The clerk added that the sweatshirts have sold out five times, forcing repeated production runs.● Fears of war grow amid rising U.S.-Europe tensionsWhile many Greenland residents openly express hostility toward the United States, a growing number are voicing anxiety as tensions between the United States and Europe continue to escalate.Some residents have begun stockpiling daily necessities in anticipation of possible emergencies, while others are considering leaving Nuuk altogether. Mienua, a graduate student studying business administration at a university in Nuuk, said that even when she tries to stay calm, fears about the possibility of war surface unexpectedly. She added that she has heard of many people buying and storing large quantities of food and water. One Nuuk resident asked a reporter whether Trump was not frightening and questioned the wisdom of visiting Greenland at such a time.On Jan. 20, troops dispatched by the Danish government began arriving at Nuuk Airport. The deployment reportedly included not only soldiers but also firefighting personnel, as part of preparations for potential emergencies. When asked about their mission, arriving soldiers declined to comment and proceeded directly to their assignments.The Greenland government is also preparing to issue new guidelines that would recommend residents stockpile five days’ worth of food, according to local reports. Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said at a news conference that while the likelihood of the United States actually deploying military force to Greenland remains low, authorities are preparing for all possible scenarios. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that if a trade war were to be launched against Denmark, it would not be something she could recommend, but the country would nonetheless have to respond.Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron, who has called for a hard-line response to Trump’s moves involving Greenland, said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 20 that imperial ambitions are resurfacing in various parts of the world. His remarks were widely interpreted as directed at the Trump administration.