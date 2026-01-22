Greenlanders mock Trump at anti-MAGA protests

“MANA,” short for Make America Native Again.On Jan. 20, signs bearing the slogan were planted in piles of snow along roadsides in Nuuk, the largest city in Denmark-administered Greenland, which was blanketed in snow. An American flag depicted on the signs was crossed out with an X, making it immediately clear that the message was a satirical jab at U.S. President Donald Trump’s political slogan, MAGA, or Make America Great Again.In front of the U.S. Consulate General in Greenland, a red-and-white Erfalasorput, the flag symbolizing Greenland, was planted in the ground. Though far smaller than the American flag flying above the building, it conveyed strong anti-U.S. sentiment and a clear sense of resistance. When anti-Trump protests swept across Nuuk on Jan. 17, the area outside the U.S. consulate emerged as one of the main gathering points.As the reporter stood examining a MANA sign, a passerby made eye contact, raised a clenched fist and shouted, “MANA” and “No Trump.”Agil, who identified himself as a postal worker, said, “We will not become part of the United States, and we certainly do not need Trump.” He added that the sun and sea represented by the circle and rectangle on the Greenland flag would protect Greenlanders from Trump’s threats.As Trump continues to stress his intention to annex Greenland and has said the United States would impose retaliatory tariffs on eight European countries that have deployed forces to Greenland, including Denmark, Britain, France and Germany, Nuuk is increasingly emerging as a focal point of resistance. Under the plan, tariffs of 10 percent would take effect next month, rising to 25 percent in June.Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com