Braves add shortstop Kim Ha-seong amid injury recovery

The Atlanta Braves acquired shortstop Kim Ha-seong, 30, from the Tampa Bay Rays in Major League Baseball on Sept. 2, aiming to strengthen both their offense and defense. Kim, who had been placed on waivers by Tampa Bay, joined the Rays earlier this season after moving from the San Diego Padres. He will now don a new uniform only seven months into his tenure, which was marked by frequent injuries.During his time with San Diego last August, Kim injured his right shoulder and underwent surgery. He returned on July 5 in a game against Minnesota but was placed on the injured list on July 26, just 21 days later, due to back pain. He returned to the field on Aug. 2 but went back on the injured list 20 days later with recurring back issues. Kim appeared in 24 games for Tampa Bay, hitting .214 with two home runs and five RBIs.Through last year, Kim, a 2023 Gold Glove winner in the utility category, hit double-digit home runs for three consecutive seasons and brings proven defensive skills and power. Atlanta expects him to provide a boost at shortstop.The Braves will pay Kim $2 million for the remainder of this season and $16 million next year. The team’s financial strength makes the move feasible, with nine players already earning more than $10 million each.조영우 jero@donga.com