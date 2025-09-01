K-agriculture gains spotlight at Seoul Expo event

South Korea’s largest farming and rural migration expo, the 2025 A Farm Show, wrapped up its three-day event on Aug. 31. Held at the aT Center in Seoul under the theme “The Power of K-Agriculture, We Nurture It,” the expo showcased the potential of Korean agriculture to overcome challenges such as heatwaves, heavy rains, and trade pressures, while aiming to expand globally.The 12th edition of the A Farm Show featured a record 350 booths. Despite sweltering heat, about 40,000 visitors attended to gather information on starting or returning to farming. Participants included government agencies, local authorities, young farmers, AI agriculture technology developers, and global franchise companies, all showcasing a wide range of ideas using Korean agricultural products.Young farmers in particular gathered to share practical know-how, while experienced “senior farmers” offered advice freely, turning the event into a networking hub for newcomers in agriculture.Attending farmers said the expo offered a chance to gain motivation and connect with others who recognize the potential of K-agriculture. Young farmers seeking sales channels added that opportunities to promote their crops were essential."It was meaningful for consumers to taste the products we grew firsthand and communicate directly with us," said Kang Sung-hwi, 33, a graduate of the NongHyup Young Farmers Academy and CEO of SsamLad, which cultivates European lettuce, said. "I hope there will be more opportunities for young farmers to collaborate and grow together with companies and local governments.”김수현기자 newsoo@donga.com