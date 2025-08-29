Kim Jong Un to attend China Victory Day

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit China on Sept. 3 to attend the 80th anniversary of its Victory Day, commemorating Japan’s surrender in World War II. It will be Kim’s first visit to China in six years and eight months, since January 2019. This marks the first time a North Korean leader will attend China’s Victory Day, which celebrates Japan’s defeat in the war.The Korean Central News Agency said on Aug. 28 that Kim will soon visit China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the 80th Victory Day celebrations. North Korea did not disclose specific details of his itinerary.China’s Foreign Ministry also announced that Kim, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other heads of state and leaders will attend the Sept. 3 Victory Day celebrations. “China and North Korea are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers,” Hong Lei, China’s assistant foreign minister, said at a press briefing,“We warmly welcome Kim’s participation in the commemorative event.”“China and North Korea fought side by side against Japan’s aggression during World War II and made an important contribution to the great victory of human justice,” he added. “Safeguarding and advancing bilateral ties is the firm position of the Party and the government.”On Sept. 3, Kim is expected to join President Xi and President Putin on the Tiananmen Square rostrum to watch China’s military parade. It will be the first time Kim has appeared on a multilateral stage alongside other world leaders.Analysts say President Xi’s invitation to Kim for Victory Day, and Kim’s decision to visit China for the first time since the collapse of the North Korea-U.S. denuclearization talks, appear aimed in part at U.S. President Donald Trump.Observers note that both sides share an interest in using Kim’s visit as a diplomatic lever in dealing with the Trump administration. This has raised speculation not only about a North Korea-China summit but also about the possibility of the first-ever trilateral meeting among North Korea, China, and Russia.The presidential office said it was aware in advance of Kim’s plan to visit China. Kang Hoon-sik, chief presidential secretary, told reporters, “The government learned of Kim’s planned visit through the relevant agencies.” He added, “We hope North Korea-China relations will develop in a way that contributes to denuclearization and peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” stressing that “the channels for dialogue and cooperation between the two Koreas remain open.”Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com