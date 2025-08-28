Rising fake terror reports cause widespread disruption in Korea



As of the end of July, police had responded to 2,933 false reports of explosives or planned terrorist acts this year, averaging about 14 cases per day, or roughly one every 100 minutes. False reports of explosives or terrorism have been rising steadily, increasing by more than 1,000 cases last year compared with 2022.



When a report of explosives or a terrorist act is received, large numbers of police special forces and firefighters are dispatched. Fire trucks and ambulances are deployed as standard, and in the event of an actual explosion or attack, coordination with related agencies and media briefings is required, forcing even office personnel to respond on site.



“It is like moving an entire fire station to the scene,” officials said. Not only is a huge amount of administrative resources wasted, but if a fire breaks out nearby, the shortage of firefighting personnel inevitably delays the response. Citizens who truly need urgent help may not receive it in time.



False reports are also causing losses for businesses and the public. In one case, a department store that received a claim that “explosives had been planted” had to halt operations while police conducted a search, resulting in losses of hundreds of millions of won. False reports have also affected the public in other ways. At a major concert venue, a terror threat forced an evacuation, causing ticket holders who paid high prices to miss the performance. On Aug. 27, three middle schools in Seoul received false reports of explosives, forcing students to evacuate without attending class. These incidents are serious crimes that cannot be dismissed as pranks.



Those who cause such serious harm and inconvenience through threats should face strict civil and criminal liability. However, the first verdict under the newly enacted “Public Intimidation” law, introduced in March to toughen penalties for threats targeting the general public, resulted in a fine of just 6 million won, with the court taking the defendant’s medical condition into consideration.



Over the past three years, police have secured court approval for compensation claims against just one individual who made false threats. This remains far from enough to curb false reports. In addition to strict criminal penalties, legislation should be revised to ensure that the expenses incurred by police and firefighters, as well as the economic and emotional losses suffered by businesses and the public, are reimbursed promptly.

