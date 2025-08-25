Hyundai, Kia surpass 1.5 million U.S. eco-friendly vehicle sales

Hyundai and Kia have sold more than 1.5 million eco-friendly vehicles in the United States. On Aug. 24, the companies said that since introducing the Sonata Hybrid and K5 Hybrid in 2011, they have sold 1,515,145 vehicles through July this year, with Hyundai accounting for 870,821 and Kia 644,324.Since entering the U.S. eco-friendly vehicle market, Hyundai and Kia surpassed 500,000 cumulative sales in 2022 and 1 million in 2024. They surpassed 100,000 annual sales for the first time in 2021 with 110,634 units, and sales grew to 346,441 last year.Through July, sales rose to 221,565 vehicles, up from 184,346 during the same period last year. The companies are expected to achieve a record annual performance.In the U.S., the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid leads eco-friendly sales with 197,929 units, followed by the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid at 192,941, the Kia Niro Hybrid at 183,106, and the Kia Sportage Hybrid at 129,113. Hyundai and Kia plan to expand their U.S. lineup with the Palisade Hybrid and EV4, a company official said.Won-Joo Lee takeoff@donga.com