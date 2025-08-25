Former PM Han faces arrest over martial law case

The special prosecutor investigating the Dec. 3 martial law declaration case has requested an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, charging him with aiding the ringleader of a rebellion. The request also includes charges of falsifying and using official documents and violating the Presidential Records Act.The prosecutor concluded that Han advised former President Yoon to convene a Cabinet meeting to make the illegal martial law appear legal, selectively summoning only certain Cabinet members to block opposing opinions. The arrest warrant also noted that, as the administration’s second-highest official, Han had a duty to manage and oversee Cabinet members but failed to prevent former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun from carrying out critical duties related to the rebellion.Additional charges include Han’s involvement in creating a post-declaration document to cover procedural flaws and his arbitrary disposal of it. This is the first time in South Korea’s history that a former prime minister faces the prospect of detention. A substantive hearing on Han’s arrest warrant is scheduled as early as Aug. 26.Meanwhile, the ruling Democratic Party plans to pass a revision to the special prosecutor law in the National Assembly plenary session on Aug. 27, expanding the scope, personnel, and term of the three special prosecutors investigating the rebellion. The main opposition People Power Party's Emergency Countermeasures Committee Chair and Floor Leader Song Eon-seok opposed the move, saying the party must mount the strongest possible resistance.박종민 기자 blick@donga.com