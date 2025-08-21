Portzon has launched ‘SchoolMeets a trust-based Alumni Network Platform.

Jun Song, CEO of Portzon / source=IT dongA

A trust-based Alumni Network Platform, SchoolMeets / source=Portzon

SchoolMeets provides and alumni networking based on alumni profile verification / source=Portzon

* This article was written with support from Seoul National University of Science and Technology.

Portzon, a burgeoning tech startup, is making waves with ‘SchoolMeets’, a referral-based hiring platform built on exclusive alumni networks. The platform, which allows graduates to share updates and network freely, has rapidly acquired approximately 12,000 members since its launch in June—a milestone achieved solely through organic word-of-mouth on social media without a separate marketing budget.To bolster the reliability of alumni verification and facilitate efficient networking, Portzon has integrated a suite of advanced technologies, including Decentralized Identifier (DID), a Large Language Model (LLM)-based recommendation algorithm, and data-driven matching.Riding its initial momentum, Portzon plans to enhance the service and introduce a corporate recruitment matching feature in the second half of this year. This service will allow companies to post job openings, enabling alumni to apply directly or refer acquaintances. The company is also preparing for overseas expansion into markets with strong alumni cultures, such as the United States, Japan, and China.IT dongA sat down with CEO Jun Song, who aims to create a culture where seniors and juniors can interact freely, founded on the strong bonds of their shared alma mater."Hello, I'm Jun Song of Portzon," he began. "I grew up on Yeongheungdo Island in Incheon until I was 20. The island's geographical isolation meant I felt a significant educational gap." This experience fueled his passion for creating a system of equal opportunity. "During my time at Seoul National University of Science and Technology (SeoulTech), I was heavily involved in volunteer work, such as after-school programs for K-12 students. It solidified my desire to build a system where anyone, regardless of their region or environment, could have the same chances."His belief in systematic solutions was further reinforced through leadership roles in various university organizations and as a personnel officer in the military, where he managed 200-300 soldiers. "I witnessed firsthand how a well-structured system dramatically improves people's satisfaction and performance," Song explained. Based on these experiences, he founded Portzon in 2023, immediately after completing his military service.So, what is Portzon? ‘Portzon’ is a platform company that builds trust-based networks under the philosophy that 'Relationships Create Opportunities'," said Song. The company's name is a portmanteau of 'Port' and 'Zone.' "It embodies our vision of becoming a space like a port, where people gather, connect, and create new opportunities."The idea for SchoolMeets stemmed from a clear market gap. "Alumni networks have immense potential, but their structure is often fragmented with a lack of practical communication channels," Song noted. "Without a systematic framework, they lack credibility and sustainability, making it difficult to expect tangible benefits or opportunities from participation."He added, "I believe alumni should know what their peers are doing and be able to network freely. I wanted to transform the alumni network from something that disappears after graduation into an asset that continues to build. That’s why we created SchoolMeets—a platform where graduates and current students can connect with trust, exchange information, and generate opportunities."SchoolMeets differentiates itself with robust verification and intelligent matching. "The platform is built on the trust inherent among alumni, allowing them to share updates and network in a secure environment," Song stated. "By combining rigorous alumni verification with data-based matching technology, we ensure users can network safely and efficiently."Key features include mandatory verification via graduation certificates, preventing fraudulent sign-ups. The platform employs DID, an LLM-based recommendation algorithm, and data-driven analytics."DID is a blockchain-based technology that prevents data forgery, leaks, or theft," Song explained. "We apply it to alumni verification to enhance data reliability and protect personal information, fundamentally blocking any misuse of alumni data." Users have granular control over their information, choosing what to share. Only after DID verification can a user view a fellow alumnus's profile, including their current workplace and role.The LLM and data-based matching algorithms, currently in development and slated for a late-year release, will connect alumni with similar hobbies and interests or recommend suitable talent to recruiting companies.For users, this means expanding their network safely. For businesses, the platform offers a low Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) for targeted marketing and partnerships. "Companies can leverage the verified alumni network to increase the effectiveness of their campaigns," Song added.SchoolMeets launched its web version on June 12 and is set to release a mobile app on August 22, 2025. "We currently have about 12,000 members, and we're growing by 150-200 users daily," Song shared. "The growth has been particularly sharp since July, driven purely by social media buzz."The platform has already activated approximately 4,500 school channels. "Considering there are about 12,000 elementary, middle, high schools, and universities in Korea, that's a 37.5% penetration rate," he noted.The company's goal is to reach one million users by the end of the year. "I believe it's entirely possible," Song said with confidence. "The sense of camaraderie among alumni is stronger than expected, and because anyone can join and communicate, I'm convinced we can grow faster than existing professional or business card-based communities."Portzon's progress is backed by early funding and strategic support. In 2024, the company secured a 100 million KRW seed investment from SeoulTech Technology Holdings and a 200 million KRW guarantee from the Korea Technology Finance Corporation (KIBO). It was also selected for the prestigious Youth Startup Academy. The company has forged partnerships with 120 student organizations, including major university student councils in Korea and Korean student associations in the U.S., Japan, and China. "Based on these achievements, our revenue in 2024 grew 3.4 times compared to 2023," Song said. "This year, we are targeting more than tenfold growth over our 2023 numbers."The company is also a beneficiary of SeoulTech's Global Corporate Collaboration Program with Amazon Web Services (AWS). "From our earliest days, SeoulTech has provided practical and continuous support," Song acknowledged. "We've received funding for initial service development, patent applications, and pilot marketing. We also received mentorship on business planning, accounting, and legal matters."The AWS program provided crucial technical support, including solutions training and credits. "It helped us overcome the technical capability gaps that young startups face and was instrumental in building our actual service," he said. A trip to the AWS headquarters in San Francisco in May proved invaluable. "We met with companies from Singapore and India, which confirmed the global potential of SchoolMeets, and we secured a valuable local network in the U.S."Looking ahead, Portzon is focused on launching its corporate recruitment service. "I've personally received many talent recommendation requests. This service will systematize that experience on SchoolMeets," Song explained. Other upcoming features include a ‘coffee chat’ service connecting companies and alumni and an automated matching system for offline networking events.Ultimately, the vision is global. "SchoolMeets is well-suited for international expansion because cultures that value alumni networks are even stronger in the U.S., Japan, and Europe," Song concluded. "After solidifying our position in the domestic market, we plan to expand to the U.S., Japan, and China as early as the second half of this year. Through SchoolMeets, we hope to foster a culture where every citizen can build and benefit from their alumni network, creating a system of mutual support."By Man-hyuk Han (mh@itdonga.com)