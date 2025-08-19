WeRobotics introduces ALLEX for daily human assistance

Wearable and humanoid robotics startup WeRobotics has unveiled the upper body of its general-purpose humanoid robot, ALLEX. The robot features articulated fingers with precise force control and can perform flexible movements, allowing it to carry out a wide range of tasks.According to WeRobotics on Aug. 18, ALLEX can sense and respond to a range of physical stimuli, including force, contact, and impact across its arms, fingers, and waist. This capability allows the robot to interact with the real world beyond visual perception and position control.One standout feature is ALLEX’s “highly articulated adaptive robotic hand,” closely modeled on the size and shape of a human hand. The fingers and wrist contain 15 joints, allowing precise, human-like movements. The hand also has intrinsic compliance, enabling it to detect and respond to fine forces as low as 100 grams-force without tactile sensors. Its fingertip repeatability, or how consistently it performs the same task, is under 0.3 millimeters, and its gripping strength ranks among the highest worldwide.ALLEX’s hand weighs about 700 grams, and its body below the shoulders weighs roughly 5 kilograms, making it lightweight. This design allows agile and safe movements similar to a human. Despite its light weight, the robot can lift objects weighing more than 3 kilograms with a single hand.WeRobotics said ALLEX’s arms have reduced friction and rotational inertia, less than one-tenth of conventional collaborative robot arms, enhancing back-drivability. The upper body also includes a gravity compensation system, allowing precise force control and flexible movement. This design expands its potential for use in sectors requiring direct interaction with humans, including service, manufacturing, and household tasks.“ALLEX is the first robot that not only replicates human movements precisely but also senses and responds to the real world," WeRobotics CEO Kim Yong-jae said. "The goal is to create a general-purpose humanoid platform that anyone can use in daily life by 2030.”김하경 기자 whatsup@donga.com