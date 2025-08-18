Son delivers assist and MVP in MLS debut

Son Heung-min, 32, was named Player of the Match after setting up the clinching goal in his first start for Los Angeles FC.He played the full 90 minutes as a central forward in LAFC’s 2-0 road win over the New England Revolution on Aug. 17 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.With LAFC leading 1-0 in stoppage time, Son drove the ball into the box on a counterattack and set up Mathieu Choinière, 26, of Canada, who scored to secure the victory. It marked Son’s first attacking point since joining Major League Soccer.He also played a role in the opener in the 51st minute. Wrestling for position with New England midfielder Matt Polster, 32, inside the box, Son knocked the ball free, allowing American midfielder Mark Delgado, 30, to fire it in. MLS at first credited Son with the assist but later changed the record after ruling the ball had deflected off Polster.According to MLS, Son completed 90 percent of his passes. Stats provider FotMob gave him the highest rating of 8.5 and named him Player of the Match. He created five chances, the most in the game, and was fouled three times, also the top mark of the match.LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo said afterward, “Few players in the world possess Son’s intelligence and experience, and this game showed his quality. Winning away games in MLS is never easy. I am really looking forward to the future with him.” LAFC, winless in its previous four matches, moved to 40 points (11 wins, seven draws, six losses) to remain fifth in the Western Conference.Son told MLS.com, “I am enjoying every day and every moment. Winning on the road feels even better.”Son made his MLS debut on Aug. 10 against Chicago, entering in the 61st minute and winning a penalty in the 77th that helped salvage a 2-2 draw. He will seek his first MLS goal in an Aug. 24 road match against Dallas.Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur opened the 2025-26 English Premier League season without Son, who departed after a decade. Tottenham beat Burnley 3-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Aug. 16 behind a brace from Richarlison, 28, of Brazil.Hwang Hee-chan, 29, came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute but was unable to stop Wolverhampton from losing 4-0 to Manchester City in its opener.Bayern Munich, with Kim Min-jae, 29, appearing as a late substitute in the 80th minute, defeated Stuttgart 2-1 in the German Super Cup. The tournament, also known as the Franz Beckenbauer Super Cup, is a single-match contest between the previous season’s Bundesliga champion and the German Football Association (DFB) Cup winner.