Son Heung-min makes mark in MLS debut

“Son Heung-min’s era in Major League Soccer has begun.”That was how the MLS office described the 33-year-old South Korean forward’s debut for Los Angeles FC in a statement on its website on Aug. 10. The league praised Son as Asia’s premier soccer star, saying he made an immediate impact in his first match and delivered a strong performance.Son entered as a substitute in the 61st minute of an away match against Chicago before a capacity crowd, wearing the LAFC jersey for the first time. He had joined the club on Aug. 7 after 10 years with English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and made his debut only three days later. Playing just over 38 minutes until stoppage time, Son drew a penalty that set up the equalizer, sparing his team from defeat.Apple TV, the league’s broadcast partner, kept its cameras on Son throughout the match, even while he sat on the bench. The coverage at times shifted between shots of Son warming up and LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo, 46, as viewers awaited the entry of the 2022 EPL Golden Boot winner with 23 goals. Son’s transfer fee is estimated at $26.5 million, the highest in MLS history.The crowd erupted when Son entered with the score tied at 1-1. Fans in South Korean national team and Tottenham jerseys applauded. The MLS office said some spectators were moved to tears by the sight of Son’s historic debut.LAFC trailed 2-1 in the 70th minute, but seven minutes later, Son burst past two defenders to chase a forward pass. As he reached the penalty area, Chicago defender Carlos Terán, 25, brought him down. The referee initially ruled the challenge clean, but after a video review, a penalty was given.It was a moment that displayed the explosive speed Son developed in the EPL against some of the world’s best defenders. Denis Bouanga, 31, of Gabon converted the penalty to seal a 2-2 draw. LAFC moved to 10 wins, 7 draws, and 6 losses for 37 points, climbing to fifth in the Western Conference. Chicago stayed ninth in the Eastern Conference with 36 points.“Thanks to a great pass, I was able to draw the penalty. I was certain it was a foul because there was contact,” Son said after the match. “It is disappointing we did not win a game we should have won.”Teammates praised how quickly Son adapted to the team despite limited training. Ryan Hollingshead, 34, who scored LAFC’s opening goal, said, “Son has been all over LA for promotional events since arriving, but he still worked hard to become part of the team and showed why the club signed him.”U.S. media reported that even Chicago’s home fans applauded when Son came on. “In the EPL, I always got booed on the road,” Son said. “It was nice to have opposing fans congratulate me and to see everyone enjoying the game.”While Son played mostly as a winger at Tottenham, he led the attack from a central striker role in this match. Soccer statistics site FotMob said he took a team-high three shots. “I want to start the next match and make a stronger impact,” Son said. “I hope to achieve good results in MLS and help the league grow globally.” LAFC will visit New England on Aug. 17.Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com