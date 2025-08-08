Yoona embraces dual role in dark comedy

Lim Yoona, 35, a singer and actress best known as a member of Girls’ Generation, plays a character with two faces in the upcoming comedy film The Devil Came Home, which premieres Aug. 13. In an Aug. 4 interview at a café in Jongno, central Seoul, Lim described her character Sunji as “pastel-toned by day and vividly primary by night,” adding, “I was drawn to Sunji because both sides are part of who I am.”The story centers on Sunji, who becomes possessed by a devil each night, and Gil-gu, a jobless young man hired to keep an eye on her, played by Ahn Bo-hyun. A key appeal of the film lies in the volatile emotional shifts of “Night Sunji,” a character teetering on the edge of sanity. Lim said she paid particular attention to crafting the character’s unsettling laughter. “Once I nailed the laugh, I felt like it became the emotional anchor for Night Sunji,” she said.The film marks Lim’s second collaboration with director Lee Sang-geun, following the 2019 box office hit Exit. Actor Jo Jung-suk, her co-star in that film, recently appeared in Zombie Daughter, which opened July 30 and attracted 2.37 million viewers as of Aug. 7.Lim said Jo brings an energy that draws audiences to theaters. “He’s already paved the way with a hit, so I hope I can follow that momentum,” she said. “This is my first time portraying such a high-energy character so freely. I’m really curious how audiences will respond.”Although often associated with romantic roles, Lim has steadily developed a comedic portfolio, starting with Confidential Assignment in 2017. Despite a seemingly smooth career, she shared concerns about typecasting. “Coincidentally, many of the projects I’ve done have had a similar tone,” she said. “Going forward, I’d like to show a different side that people wouldn’t normally associate with ‘Yoona.’”Lim reflected on her personal growth, saying, “As time goes by, I mature and grow. I want to share that process with everyone. If I suddenly show a completely different version of myself, it might feel jarring. So I hope I can gradually expand the range of expectations people have of me.”Last year, Girls’ Generation, Lim’s group, made headlines when their 2007 debut song, Into the New World, was repeatedly played at rallies demanding impeachment. “It was amazing to see so many people still singing that old song,” she said. “It reminded me how powerful music can be.”“We recently held a private gathering to celebrate our 18th anniversary,” Lim said. “I hope we can do something special for our 20th.”김태언기자 beborn@donga.com