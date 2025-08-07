She was ‘nothing,’ but power said otherwise



On Aug. 6, Kim Keon-hee stood before the special counsel’s photo line. More than a year after facing public criticism for being questioned only off-site by prosecutors despite mounting allegations—including stock manipulation involving Deutsche Motors—she was finally summoned for formal interrogation. It was the first time in South Korea’s constitutional history that a sitting or former first lady had appeared in person before investigators as a criminal suspect. Before entering the questioning room, Kim said, “I am truly sorry for causing concern to the public as someone like me, who is nothing.”



The special counsel identified Kim Keon-hee as a criminal suspect and began by questioning her about allegations tied to Deutsche Motors stock manipulation, as well as connections to Myung Tae-gyun and Buddhist monk Jeon Seong-bae, also known as Geonjin. These cases are among the 16 charges under investigation by the special counsel and are considered to carry weight based on evidence and testimony obtained during previous prosecutorial probes and the ongoing inquiry.



Kim Keon-hee’s remark that she is “someone who is nothing” may appear to reflect humility, but some legal experts interpret it as a strategic attempt to minimize legal liability. As she held no official position despite being the former first lady, the statement is seen as an effort to argue that charges such as bribery or abuse of authority, particularly in connection with alleged lobbying through monk Jeon or intervention in political nominations, should not apply. Her choice to carry a modest 90,000-won domestic handbag also appeared calculated, likely in response to past controversies over luxury bags.



Regardless of how Kim Keon-hee chooses to describe herself, it is widely recognized that she held significant influence at the peak of power during the Yoon Suk-yeol administration. While former President Yoon was referred to as “V1,” she was reportedly called “V0” and was even issued a top-level secure government phone classified as Grade A.



Kim Keon-hee’s unofficial influence is widely seen as having been enabled not just by neglect, but by active protection from former President Yoon. He defended her even after a video surfaced showing her receiving a Dior bag, and abruptly replaced the senior leadership at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office after they called for her summons in the Deutsche Motors case. Although the case was first filed more than five years ago, Kim was never properly questioned until the special counsel stepped in, nor was any institutional oversight applied.



In the meantime, allegations surrounding Kim Keon-hee have continued to pile up, reaching a critical point. The special counsel is expected to investigate numerous cases, including her alleged involvement in the 2022 by-election nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, stock manipulation involving Sambu Construction, and the 18.4 billion won investment received from a major corporation by Kim Ye-seong, widely known as Kim’s “household steward.”



In hindsight, Kim Keon-hee could have avoided the situation she now faces. In 2021, before the presidential election, she apologized for inflating her résumé and promised to devote herself solely to the role of a wife if her husband became president. One cannot help but wonder what might have been if she had kept that promise. Watching a president face impeachment was already a painful experience for the Korean public. Now, even the former first lady is under investigation for a string of criminal allegations, leaving the nation with a renewed sense of disillusionment.

