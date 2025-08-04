Trump reaffirms ‘great relationship’ with South Korea

U.S. President Trump highlights strong ties with South Korea, saying, “We have a great relationship with South Korea.”Speaking to reporters on Aug. 1 before leaving the White House for his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump was asked when he would hold a summit with the South Korean president. The question came as he fielded inquiries on global tariffs and other major topics.On July 30, Trump posted on Truth Social that a trade agreement with South Korea had been reached and that he and President Lee Jae-myung would meet at the White House within two weeks. The summit schedule was also a major topic during the U.S.-South Korea foreign ministers’ meeting in Washington on July 31.Kang Yoo-jung, spokesperson for South Korea’s presidential office, said on Aug. 3 that the summit schedule had not been finalized. “Diplomatic authorities from both countries are coordinating, and an official announcement will be made once a decision is reached,” she said.Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com