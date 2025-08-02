U.S., South Korea may postpone joint field drills

South Korea and the United States are reportedly considering delaying some field training exercises scheduled during the Ulchi Freedom Shield joint drills in mid-August. The exercises mark the first joint training under President Lee Jae-myung’s administration. Some observers speculate the delay reflects the government’s conciliatory stance toward North Korea.Military officials said on Aug. 1 that the allies plan to proceed with the command post exercise, which is conducted through computer simulations. However, they are discussing postponing some field drills until September or later due to extreme heat. Regimental-level FTXs were suspended under President Moon Jae-in in 2018 and resumed in 2022 after President Yoon Suk-yeol took office. Around 30 to 40 drills are typically held during UFS, and about 10 may be pushed back.Drills directly tied to the CPX scenario or those involving U.S. equipment cannot easily be delayed. But officials say the timing of other exercises remains flexible. A defense official noted that joint field drills have been postponed to September or October in previous years due to operational factors.Some observers suggest the discussion on delaying drills may be a follow-up to Unification Minister Chung Dong-young’s recent proposal to adjust joint exercises as a conciliatory gesture toward North Korea. His suggestion came shortly after North Korea's Kim Yo Jong issued a statement on July 28 criticizing the drills. Meanwhile, military officials from both countries have reportedly decided to avoid public promotion of field exercises during the UFS period. A military official said final decisions will be made after close consultations between the allies.Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com