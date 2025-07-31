CloiSoo: "Korean ‘Chilbo’ will become the 'K-Luxury' that captivates the world."

Kim Hong-beom, CEO of NAMJUNG introduces CloiSoo artworks at the headquarters showroom in Nam-gu, Ulsan, Korea

Kim stands in front of a photograph of his mother, Master artisan Soo-kyung Lee

Ihwa & Moran’ Box(left), ‘Yeolliji’ Wine Glasses(right)

Chilbo artworks by CloiSoo, featuring a variety of shapes and colors

CloiSoo headquarters showroom in Nam-gu, Ulsan, Korea

Like true beauty, whose value is recognized even after long ages, so too is ‘Chilbo(7보, 七寶)’.The term Chilbo refers to the seven treasures—gold, silver, lapis lazuli, giant clam, agate, pearl, and coral. It also signifies a traditional artistic technique where a vitreous enamel is applied over a base of pure silver, gold, or copper and then fired at high temperatures for decoration.The history of Chilbo is remarkably long, including a technique used to decorate the crowns of pharaohs in ancient Egypt around 2000 B.C. The technique is believed to have been first introduced to the Korean Peninsula during the Silla Dynasty, approximately 1,400 years ago.Today, NAMJUNG Co., Ltd., under CEO Hong-beom Kim, is showcasing the value of Chilbo through its traditional craft brand, "Cloisoo."Kim’s mother, Master Artisan Soo-kyung Lee, studied the royal Chilbo technique in 1968 at Nakseonjae Hall in Changdeokgung Palace. She later founded the ‘Korea Chilbo Craft Center’ and has continued her work for over 60 years to promote the beauty of Chilbo.The company, NAMJUNG, was established in 2002, followed by the launch of its brand, CloiSoo, around 2014.The company takes its name, Namjung (南井), from the artisan name of Master Soo-kyung Lee. The brand name, CloiSoo, is a portmanteau that combines ‘cloisonné,’ the French term for the enameling technique, with ‘Su(秀)’, the middle character of Master Lee's name, which means ‘outstanding.’Having grown up watching his parents' work with Chilbo, Kim officially joined the business in 2002. His role encompasses both the creation of new pieces and the marketing activities to promote the CloiSoo brand. His wife also works alongside him, and together they are dedicated to continuing the legacy of CloiSoo.According to Kim, CloiSoo's greatest strength is its legacy of over 60 years, rooted in the traditions of Korean royal Chilbo. He emphasized, however, that the company does not simply preserve this tradition. Kim stressed that he wants CloiSoo to be recognized for its creation of distinctive and original works that are achieved by fusing that heritage with contemporary design.He added that another driving force behind their unique creations is the fact that the entire process is done by hand. Kim explained that this commitment is coupled with a deep contemplation on how to infuse each piece with the color philosophy and beliefs of the master artisan who preceded him.While Cloisoo's business is currently centered in the Ulsan region in Korea, where its main store is located, it has already achieved notable success with VIP clients in the global market.In particular, CloiSoo has established itself as one of the premier brands for collectible gifts presented to visiting heads of state and other high-level dignitaries. Although these items are often gifted by the Korean side, the company reports an increasing frequency of direct commission requests now coming from other countries.According to Kim, notable examples include the ‘Ihwa & Moran’ (Plum Blossom & Peony) Box, which was presented to U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. He also cited the ‘Yeolliji’ Wine Glasses, which were gifted to dignitaries including former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and former German President Joachim Gauck and his wife.Kiim emphasized that the extensive list of global VIPs who have CloiSoo works in their collections also includes: King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands; King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia; former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama; the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum of Dubai; and the late General Secretary of Vietnam, Nguyễn Phú Trọng.CloiSoo is making significant efforts to promote the appeal of Korean Chilbo to the world. In this process, support programs from various related institutions have been considerably helpful. In particular, Kim noted that support from the Ulsan Design-led Manufacturing Innovation Center, operated by the KIDP(Korea Institute of Design Promotion), was especially valuable in sharing CloiSoo's works and philosophy internationally.This support enabled CloiSoo to participate in major international events, such as the Milan Expo in Italy and an exhibition in Strasbourg, France. For these events, the Ulsan Design-led Manufacturing Innovation Center provided comprehensive assistance, which included offering general information on the exhibitions, as well as managing artwork transportation and insurance. Furthermore, support programs like market research data sharing and buyer-matching services have been invaluable in expanding his business network.Building on these opportunities, CloiSoo is scheduled to participate in the upcoming 2025 MAISON & OBJET, recognized as Europe's largest lifestyle and interior design trade fair. The event is set to take place in Paris, France, from September 4 to 8. Kim mentioned that expectations are high for the event, given its particularly prominent profile in the industry.When it was noted that a brand based on traditional techniques could be vulnerable in online marketing or in appealing to younger demographics, Kim offered a firm perspective on his strategy. He stated that while the company's primary customers are currently women in their 40s and 50s, and despite having recently added a jewelry line to attract a younger consumer, he will not attempt any drastic changes that would compromise the brand's core identity.He emphasized that he would not make the mistake of sacrificing a greater value for a smaller gain."Korea is a country with 5,000 years of history, and the dexterity of the Korean people has produced countless outstanding works. It is through the essence of this heritage that we will capture the global market”, he said.In addition, Kim shared his vision and determination for the craft's future."For these traditional values to receive acclaim in the global market, we must establish systems and processes to manage them meticulously," he stated. "CloiSoo will be at the forefront of this movement to establish our Chilbo as the next 'K-Luxury,' following in the footsteps of K-Pop, K-Food, and K-Dramas."By Young woo Kim (pengo@itdonga.com)