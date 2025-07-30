Record narcotics seized in Korea’s first half

South Korean customs authorities seized a record 2,680 kilograms of illegal drugs in the first half of 2025, which is enough for about 90 million individual doses.The Korea Customs Service (KCS) reported 617 drug smuggling cases from January to June. The volume marks an 800% increase compared to the same period last year, while the number of cases rose 70%.The dramatic rise stems from two major seizures. In April, 1,690 kilograms of cocaine were intercepted at Okgae Port in Gangneung. Another 600 kilograms were found at Busan New Port in May. Even excluding these, 390 kilograms were confiscated, up 31% year-on-year.Most narcotics originated from Central and South America. The ships involved had departed from Peru and Ecuador. Authorities believe drug cartels are shifting focus to Asia due to tighter U.S. and Canadian border enforcement.Cocaine made up 86% of the haul, totaling 2,302 kilograms, followed by 152 kilograms of methamphetamine and 86 kilograms of ketamine. Smuggling via air passengers accounted for 46% of cases.“Illegal drugs are spreading into every corner of our society,” said KCS Commissioner Lee Myung-koo. “We will do everything we can to stop overseas drug inflows.”Ae-Jin Ju jaj@donga.com