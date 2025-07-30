Foreign resident population tops 2 million mark



For the first time, South Korea’s long-term foreign resident population surpassed 2 million last year, reaching 2.043 million—up 5.6 percent from the previous year, according to data released July 29 by Statistics Korea. This figure represents 3.9 percent of the total population, still short of the 5 percent threshold for a multicultural society.



Multicultural households now total 439,000. While the native population declined by 77,000 due to low birthrates, the overall population grew slightly to 51.81 million, boosted by an increase of more than 100,000 foreign residents.



Foreigners have become a visible part of daily life nationwide. Restaurants, eldercare facilities, construction sites, factories, and rural areas depend heavily on foreign workers. More than 10 percent of all marriages are multicultural, and foreign students make up 10 percent of university enrollment. About 5 percent of students from elementary to high school come from multicultural backgrounds.



The median age of foreign residents is 36.3, 10.5 years younger than native Koreans. Their presence is helping slow Korea’s aging population and sustain its vitality.



About 80 percent of foreign residents wish to stay long term or settle permanently. Yet one in five reports experiencing discrimination. Foreigners face higher rates of wage theft and school dropout compared with locals. In May, a U.N. committee expressed concern over rising racist hate speech in South Korea.



For countries struggling with low birthrates and aging populations, accepting young immigrants is no longer optional. However, many Western nations have seen far-right parties gain ground amid immigration backlash. South Korea must develop inclusive policies that learn from these successes and failures. Encouragingly, studies show Korean youth are more accepting of multiculturalism than adults.

