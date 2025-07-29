K-pop variety shows shift from TV to YouTube

K-pop variety shows are undergoing a major transformation as platforms and formats move from late-night television to YouTube and social media.Second-generation idol group Super Junior, celebrating their 20th anniversary, appeared July 15 on Dingo Music’s YouTube show “Killing Voice.” The group performed highlights from 18 of their hits, ranging from 2005’s “Miracle” to 2024’s “Express Mode.” The video had more than 3.28 million views as of Sunday, with fans praising the live vocals and calling for longer episodes.Once dominated by late-night talk-style programs on terrestrial networks, music variety shows have largely disappeared from TV. Music shows such as You Hee-yeol’s Sketchbook, La La La, and Kim Jung-eun’s Chocolate were once staples of the genre, but only KBS2’s "The Seasons" remains on air. Meanwhile, YouTube has become a hub for diverse, performance-focused music content.“Killing Voice,” which launched in 2019, features artists singing the standout parts of their hits in a simple studio setting with minimal production. It has become a popular destination for comebacks, with episodes by IU (69.98 million views), Sung Si-kyung (69.59 million), Seventeen (64.21 million), and Mamamoo (52.94 million) all drawing massive audiences.Many artists now create their own music variety content. Sung Si-kyung’s "Sing Again" and IU’s "Palette" highlight each artist’s personality and invite prominent guests. Lee Mu-jin’s "Limujin Service" began as a YouTube project and was later picked up by a major broadcaster.K-pop idols are also appearing on overseas channels such as Japan’s "The First Take," which emphasizes vocal talent in a one-take performance format. Groups such as aespa, IVE, and Stray Kids have made appearances, gaining international attention.“K-pop’s shift toward performance-heavy formats has made room for more flexible, authentic content online,” said pop culture critic Kim Heon-sik. Fellow critic Jeong Deok-hyeon added, "Social media shows offer more genre diversity, catering to niche musical tastes.”Broadcasters are also experimenting with new formats. Mnet’s "Live Wire," which premiered last month, features a relay structure in which each performer nominates the next. Recent episodes included a collaboration between Lee Chan-hyuk and rock band YB on “Panorama.”“This format allows for compelling storytelling and genuine dialogue,” said Live Wire producer Shin Yu-seon. “In the era of artist-driven content, we must innovate to keep audiences engaged.”사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com