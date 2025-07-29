Global heatwaves and wildfires intensify climate concerns

Countries around the world, including the U.S., China, Japan, Turkiye, and Greece, are facing extreme weather events such as heatwaves, wildfires, and heavy rainfall. On Saturday, wildfires erupted in at least five areas across Greece, including the popular tourist destination Crete, amid intense heat. Authorities are struggling to contain the fires, while nearby countries such as Turkiye and Bulgaria face similar conditions. High temperatures and low humidity are hampering firefighting efforts, creating a cycle in which fires drive temperatures even higher.In contrast, California’s San Francisco area is experiencing an unusually cool July, with temperatures near 15 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, heavy rain hit Beijing and Hebei Province in China. The city of Chengde recorded 223.7 millimeters of rainfall between Sunday and Monday, its highest daily total ever.Calls for global cooperation on climate change are intensifying amid these extremes. However, U.S. President Donald Trump continues to deny the crisis, claiming that “wind power is a con job that kills whales.” His remarks cast doubt on the potential for coordinated international action to reduce carbon emissions.BBC reports say around 5,000 tourists evacuated Crete due to wildfires. Unable to control the fires alone, Greece requested aid from the EU. Countries including Italy and the Czech Republic responded with firefighting aircraft and support.On Sunday, Turkiye battled at least 84 wildfires, forcing 1,700 residents to evacuate Bursa. The highway connecting Bursa to Ankara closed temporarily. Since July 20, Turkiye has fought large fires that have claimed at least 14 firefighters and rescue workers. On Friday, Sirnak province recorded a record-breaking 50.5 degrees Celsius, increasing fire risks.Heatwaves and wildfire smoke have also affected the U.S. Northeast, including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Vermont. Ash and smoke have blanketed many areas, limiting outdoor activities.Japan’s Nihon Keizai Shimbun reported Tokyo’s August humidity over the past decade now exceeds that of tropical Bangkok. Meanwhile, the U.S. National Weather Service noted San Francisco’s July average temperature at 15.2 degrees Celsius, an unusually cool summer.Despite the global climate challenges, President Trump remains skeptical. Speaking from Turnberry, Scotland, he claimed wind turbines cause whale deaths and called wind power a “con job.” He criticized Germany’s wind initiatives and vowed no wind turbines in the U.S. His opposition to wind farms near his Scottish golf courses has continued, including a failed lawsuit.The U.S., the world’s second-largest greenhouse gas emitter after China, withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement under Trump’s first term and has since promoted fossil fuel development, including LNG projects in Alaska.Seong-Mo Kim mo@donga.com