Yoon faces warrant request over continued trial absence

Former President Yoon Seok-yeol, rearrested by the special prosecution team investigating the rebellion case, continued to boycott his trial by missing a third hearing since his detention. The special prosecution requested that the court issue a warrant for his forcible appearance. Meanwhile, the court said it would verify Yoon's health status with the Seoul Detention Center.On July 24, the Seoul Central District Court's Criminal Division 25, led by Judge Ji Gui-yeon, held the 10th hearing for former President Yoon, who faces charges of leading a rebellion. Yoon again failed to appear, marking the third consecutive week he has skipped the trial, following hearings on July 10 and 17 held shortly after his rearrest.Yoon's legal team maintained that his health prevents him from attending the trial. The defense submitted a medical opinion and blood test results to the court a day before the hearing, citing health reasons for his absence. They also argued that procedural flaws in the special prosecution's investigation justified Yoon's failure to appear.In response, the special prosecution asked the court to issue a warrant to forcibly bring Yoon to trial. They pointed out that Yoon had attended nine prior hearings without raising any health concerns. The prosecution added, "His claim that high fasting blood sugar prevented him from attending lengthy hearings was dismissed during the denial of his detention review, proving it was unfounded." They also highlighted that Yoon personally appeared for the nearly five-hour detention review hearing on July 18 at the Seoul Central District Court.The court said it would begin investigation procedures into Yoon's refusal to appear under criminal procedure law and relevant regulations. It will also review whether issuing a warrant for his forcible appearance is possible. The trial for additional charges filed by the special prosecution team, including obstruction of official duties, is scheduled to start on August 19.