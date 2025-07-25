Yoon boycotts trial as Kim seeks privileges



Former President Yoon Seok-yeol has refused to appear in court for three straight hearings since his re-arrest on July 10 on charges of leading a rebellion. After repeatedly defying summons from the special counsel, he is now openly boycotting the trial. First Lady Kim Keon Hee, meanwhile, has responded to a subpoena for August 6 by making what critics describe as preferential demands, including brief questioning sessions limited to one charge at a time. For most defendants, attempting to dictate the terms of a criminal investigation would be unthinkable.



Yoon has cited health reasons, yet he appeared in court just days ago to plead for release at his detention review. The court determined that, considering medical assessments, there was no obstacle to his attending trial. He has also challenged the legitimacy of the special counsel prosecuting cases originally indicted by state prosecutors. However, the special counsel law clearly states that pre-indicted cases may be transferred to the special team. Despite offering legally unconvincing justifications to avoid trial and investigation, Yoon reportedly meets with his lawyers more than twice daily.



Kim has submitted a series of demands to the special counsel, including separate questioning for each charge, three to four days of rest between sessions, and an end to all interrogations before 6 p.m. She faces 16 charges, ranging from stock manipulation involving Deutsch Motors and Sampyo Construction to influence-peddling tied to a controversial shaman. With the investigation limited to 150 days, even one session per charge would take nearly 80 days. The requests suggest a lack of intent to fully cooperate. Previously, Kim delayed prosecution questioning by citing potential influence on the presidential election or the impending launch of a special counsel. She then checked into a hospital just before the investigation began.



The sweeping investigation and trial now unfolding stem directly from the actions of Yoon and Kim. A web of allegations and efforts to conceal the truth have compelled authorities to deploy substantial resources. If the couple held even a minimal sense of accountability, they would cooperate fully with investigators and the courts. Instead, they continue to dodge legal proceedings and demand what many see as preferential treatment. Their conduct only reinforces the argument for placing Kim in pretrial detention.



Yoon recently stated on social media that he would “do his utmost to reveal the truth in court,” but his continued absence suggests he knows he cannot mount a credible defense.

